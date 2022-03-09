Skip to main content

Former Real Madrid Winger Says "Powerful" PSG Stars "Do Not Care" After Another UCL Exit

Paris Saint-Germain's wait for a first ever UEFA Champions League crown will go on after they crumbled away to Real Madrid on Wednesday night.

Despite having one of the most expensively-assembled squads in world soccer, PSG have now exited the UCL at the first knockout stage in four of the last six seasons.

But they had looked in total control against Real after two and a half hours of play.

After winning the first leg in Paris 1-0 thanks to Kylian Mbappe, they pulled further ahead in Madrid courtesy of another goal from the same player.

With 30 minutes of the second leg remaining, PSG led 2-0 on aggregate and were seemingly cruising through to the quarter-finals.

SEE ALSO: PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid As 8/10 Kylian Mbappe Is Let Down By His 3/10 Captain

Then came the implosion. Karim Benzema pressured Gianluigi Donnarumma into a mistake to make it 1-1 on the night.

With Real's tails up and PSG's heads down, Benzema went onto score twice more as the Spanish side prevailed 3-2 on aggregate.

PSG's fans looked devastated in the crowd but Steve McManaman, who played for Real between 1999 and 2003, suggested that their players will be less troubled.

In Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar, PSG have the most star-studded attack in world soccer.

Lionel Messi congratulates Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman's goal for PSG at Real Madrid

Lionel Messi congratulates Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman's goal for PSG at Real Madrid

But with great ability often comes big egos and McManaman told BT Sport, as reported by the BBC: "The players are too powerful. When the going gets tough they do not care.

"They just play whatever they want to play. The top three are amazing footballers but they don't work hard enough.

"PSG made mistakes constantly in the second half. You have to give Real credit because even when they are down they stay in the game.

"We have seen managers come and go and they cannot sort it out. They come, they get knocked out of the Champions League and get sacked and then move on.

"You can't have four or five not fancy it when the going gets tough."

READ MORE: Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG As 9.5/10 Karim Benzema Scores Second-Half Hat-Trick

Karim Benzema celebrates scoring the winning goal for Real Madrid in their Champions League last 16 clash with PSG
Watch

Real Madrid 3-1 PSG Highlights And Match Stats From Champions League Classic

By Robert Summerscales7 minutes ago
Lionel Messi congratulates Kylian Mbappe after the Frenchman's goal for PSG at Real Madrid
News

Former Real Madrid Winger Says "Powerful" PSG Stars "Do Not Care" After Another UCL Exit

By Robert Summerscales45 minutes ago
Mauricio Pochettino looks dejected as he watches his PSG side during their 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid
News

Mauricio Pochettino Says PSG "Were The Better Side" After UCL Collapse Vs Real Madrid

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Karim Benzema celebrates by lifting his shirt after scoring for Real Madrid against PSG
News

Karim Benzema Praises Real Madrid Fans & Says Win Over PSG "Showed We're A Big Club"

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Marquinhos looks dejected after PSG concede a goal to Real Madrid's Karim Benzema
Features

PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid As 8/10 Kylian Mbappe Is Let Down By His 3/10 Captain

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Hat-trick hero Karim Benzema celebrates during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over PSG
Features

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG As 9.5/10 Karim Benzema Scores Second-Half Hat-Trick

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Barcelona president Joan Laporta pictured speaking at an event in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Barcelona President Joan Laporta Responds To Erling Haaland Rumors

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Roman Abramovich pictured in 2021 celebrating Chelsea's Champions League final win over Man City
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Urges Fans Not To Sing Roman Abramovich's Name During Ukraine Tribute

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
Holly Valance and husband Nick Candy pictured at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival
News

British Property Developer Nick Candy Tipped To Make $3.27 Billion Chelsea FC Offer This Week

By Robert SummerscalesMar 8, 2022