Gabriel Jesus Scores Four Goals As Man City Thrash Watford

If this is to be his final season at the Etihad Stadium then Gabriel Jesus delivered Manchester City a very welcome goodbye gift.

Earlier this week it was widely reported that the Brazilian striker was not in Pep Guardiola's plans beyond this summer.

It was suggested that Jesus will not be needed should City win the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

Arsenal were said to be among the teams keen on taking Jesus, who has just over a year left to run on his current City contract.

But Jesus was in Guardiola's starting XI for Saturday's Premier League game against Watford.

And he delivered four goals and an assist inside the first 53 minutes as City maintained their status as Premier League title favorites with a 5-1 win.

Jesus had only scored three Premier League goals all season before prime relegation candidates Watford came to Manchester.

"Today was my day," Jesus told Sky Sports after the match. "We played very good today, we created a lot of chances, that's what we need to do

"We made passes and passes to create chances and try to score, and today we were very good on the finishing.

"It was my first hat-trick in the Premier League. I've tried. Sometimes I've scored two then I've hit a post, the defender has blocked [my shot], or the keeper has saved, but today was my day.

"I'm very happy with the three points. The team played so good and we deserved it."

Jesus has already won seven major trophies with City, who are in contention to claim this season's Champions League as well as the Premier League.

Gabriel Jesus celebrates after scoring four goals for Manchester City in their 5-1 win over Watford in April 2022

