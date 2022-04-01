Skip to main content

Gerard Pique Enjoys Playing Espanyol More Than Real Madrid And Says "It's Better Than Sex"

Gerard Pique has revealed that Real Madrid are not his favorite opponents.

Pique's most recent game for Barcelona was a 4-0 win away over Real at the Bernabeu before the international break.

The 35-year-old will surely have enjoyed that game more than most.

But he says nothing comes close to the feeling he gets when playing against Espanyol away.

Espanyol are Barca's city rivals and they returned to La Liga last year after one season in the Segunda Division, putting Pique's favorite game back on the fixture list.

Pique is frequently booed when he plays at the Estadi Cornella-El Prat, but he loves it.

In a recent interview with YouTuber Jordi Wild, Pique said: "I'm happy that Espanyol have been promoted to the first division because that way we get to play in their stadium.

"I like to go there, I get whistled at all the time. You laugh and the fans get even madder.

"There is nothing comparable in the world. I would say it's better than sex. I enjoy it a lot more than playing against Real Madrid."

Pique, who is married to Colombian pop star Shakira, was sent off on his last visit to Espanyol, shortly before Luuk de Jong scored a 96th-minute equalizer in a 2-2 draw.

De Jong's goal denied Espanyol their first La Liga win over Barca since February 2009.

Barca are unbeaten in their last 24 league games against Espanyol.

Pique has scored six career goals in derbies against Barcelona's blue and white neighbors.

Gerard Pique puts his finger to his lips after scoring for Barcelona at Espanyol in 2018

