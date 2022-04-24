Jurgen Klopp Calls Divock Origi "World Class" As He Discusses Future Of Liverpool "Legend"

Jurgen Klopp hailed Divock Origi as a Liverpool "legend" after the striker produced another derby-winning cameo against Everton.

Origi played the final hour of Sunday's 2-0 win at Anfield, scoring his side's second goal after being involved in the build-up to Andy Robertson's opener.

The Belgian has now scored six goals against Everton and has formed a reputation as a super sub, having also come off the bench to score in the 2019 Champions League final.

Origi's contract is set to expire in June when his eight-year stay at Anfield is likely to come to an end.

It is not yet clear who might sign Origi, but Klopp believes the 27-year-old "will explode wherever he goes."

Speaking to Sky Sports after Sunday's Merseyside derby, Klopp added: "He is a world-class striker, he is a legend and will stay a legend forever.

"He doesn't always make the squad which is ridiculous, but he is there when we need him every time."

But Graeme Souness thought Klopp's high praise for Origi was excessive.

The former Liverpool player and manager responded: "Origi is someone who will be allowed to leave this football club because he is not good enough for this football club."

In total, Origi has made 106 Premier League appearances for Liverpool, scoring 22 goals and assisting six.