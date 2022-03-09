Karim Benzema Praises Real Madrid Fans & Says Win Over PSG "Showed We're A Big Club"

Karim Benzema credited Real Madrid's fans for playing their part in Wednesday's dramatic Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Real looked dead and buried with 30 minute to go as they trailed 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate to PSG, who had been the much better team.

But roared on at the Bernabeu, Real turned the game on its head thanks to an incredible Benzema hat-trick.

Speaking after the game, which saw Real book their place in the quarter-finals, Benzema was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We needed the fans and this is for them.

"It was a very difficult game but we pushed until the end and we deserve the win.

"We lost the first leg, they went 1-0 up, but our fans pushed us to give everything right to the final whistle."

Benzema's first goal of the night came after he tackled PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma inside the penalty area.

Most saw it as terrible mistake by Donnarumma, but to Benzema it was just reward for Real's off-the-ball pressing.

"It's not a mistake," Benzema added. "It's pressure from the whole team.

"The goalkeeper waited and waited, he lost the ball and it was a goal. He should have cleared it, simple as that."

Benzema registered five shots on target at the Bernabeu, after his side had failed to record one in the first leg last month.

"In the first leg, we have to say we were lucky to leave there only losing 1-0," Benzema acknowledged. "But we knew it would be different in Madrid.

"We pushed, we conceded a goal, but we were confident that we would have chances. It's a big Champions League evening and we showed we're a big club."