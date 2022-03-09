Skip to main content

Karim Benzema Praises Real Madrid Fans & Says Win Over PSG "Showed We're A Big Club"

Karim Benzema credited Real Madrid's fans for playing their part in Wednesday's dramatic Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain.

Real looked dead and buried with 30 minute to go as they trailed 1-0 on the night and 2-0 on aggregate to PSG, who had been the much better team.

But roared on at the Bernabeu, Real turned the game on its head thanks to an incredible Benzema hat-trick.

Speaking after the game, which saw Real book their place in the quarter-finals, Benzema was quoted by BBC Sport as saying: "We needed the fans and this is for them.

"It was a very difficult game but we pushed until the end and we deserve the win.

"We lost the first leg, they went 1-0 up, but our fans pushed us to give everything right to the final whistle."

Karim Benzema celebrates by lifting his shirt after scoring for Real Madrid against PSG

Karim Benzema celebrates by lifting his shirt after scoring for Real Madrid against PSG

Benzema's first goal of the night came after he tackled PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma inside the penalty area.

Most saw it as terrible mistake by Donnarumma, but to Benzema it was just reward for Real's off-the-ball pressing.

"It's not a mistake," Benzema added. "It's pressure from the whole team.

"The goalkeeper waited and waited, he lost the ball and it was a goal. He should have cleared it, simple as that."

READ MORE: Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG

Benzema registered five shots on target at the Bernabeu, after his side had failed to record one in the first leg last month.

"In the first leg, we have to say we were lucky to leave there only losing 1-0," Benzema acknowledged. "But we knew it would be different in Madrid.

"We pushed, we conceded a goal, but we were confident that we would have chances. It's a big Champions League evening and we showed we're a big club."

Karim Benzema celebrates by lifting his shirt after scoring for Real Madrid against PSG
News

Karim Benzema Praises Real Madrid Fans & Says Win Over PSG "Showed We're A Big Club"

By Robert Summerscales51 seconds ago
Marquinhos looks dejected after PSG concede a goal to Real Madrid's Karim Benzema
Features

PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid As 8/10 Kylian Mbappe Is Let Down By His 3/10 Captain

By Robert Summerscales22 minutes ago
Hat-trick hero Karim Benzema celebrates during Real Madrid's 3-1 win over PSG
Features

Real Madrid Player Ratings Vs PSG As 9.5/10 Karim Benzema Scores Second-Half Hat-Trick

By Robert Summerscales50 minutes ago
Barcelona president Joan Laporta pictured speaking at an event in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Barcelona President Joan Laporta Responds To Erling Haaland Rumors

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Roman Abramovich pictured in 2021 celebrating Chelsea's Champions League final win over Man City
News

Chelsea Supporters' Trust Urges Fans Not To Sing Roman Abramovich's Name During Ukraine Tribute

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
Holly Valance and husband Nick Candy pictured at the 2019 Toronto Film Festival
News

British Property Developer Nick Candy Tipped To Make $3.27 Billion Chelsea FC Offer This Week

By Robert Summerscales23 hours ago
Mo Salah pictured during Liverpool vs Inter Milan in Match 2022
News

Mo Salah Suggests Liverpool Losing To Inter Milan Could Be A Blessing In Disguise

By Robert SummerscalesMar 8, 2022
Inter Milan's Alexis Sanchez looks dejected after being sent off at Liverpool
Watch

"Dangerous" Alexis Sanchez Sent Off As Liverpool Edge Past Inter Milan

By Robert SummerscalesMar 8, 2022
Robert Lewandowski celebrates after scoring the earliest hat-trick in Champions League history
Watch

Robert Lewandowski Breaks Champions League Record As Bayern Munich Blast Past RB Salzburg

By Robert SummerscalesMar 8, 2022