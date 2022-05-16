Skip to main content

Karim Benzema Models New $180 Real Madrid Home Jersey For 2022/23 Season

Real Madrid this week unveiled the new home kit that their players will wear during the 2022/23 season.

Unsurprisingly, the jersey is predominantly white but the trademark three adidas stripes on its shoulders are light purple.

The shirt also features a collar which has a purple and black trim.

Real celebrated their 120th birthday earlier this year and, to celebrate this anniversary, their new jersey has a special commemorative logo inside its collar.

The jersey is on sale via Real's official club shop, with the fully "authentic" version costing $180, while a replica will set fans back $115.

Real launched their new home strip on social media using current stars Karim Benzema, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Ferland Mendy and Marcelo as models.

Club legends Roberto Carlos, Iker Casillas and Raul Gonzalez also took part in the photoshoot, wearing training gear.

The 2022/23 campaign will be Real's 10th season with Emirates as their shirt sponsor.

Real's jerseys have manufactured by adidas since 1998.

A close up view of the club crest on Real Madrid's new home jersey for the 2022/23 season

