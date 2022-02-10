Skip to main content

Report: Man United Move Rejected By Newcastle Keeper On Transfer Deadline Day

Martin Dubravka was reportedly the man who prevented Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson from joining Newcastle last month.

England international Henderson has not played a single minute in the Premier League this season, as fellow United stopper David de Gea has been in top form.

So the opportunity to get some time out on loan - as he had done in the 2020/21 season at Sheffield United - would likely have been welcomed by the 24-year-old.

Newcastle were keen to provide that opportunity but the Red Devils needed to source a short-term replacement to provide cover for De Gea, according to the Manchester Evening News.

That is where Dubravka came into the equation.

It is claimed that both clubs were happy to swap goalkeepers on loan deals until the end of the season.

But Dubravka apparently refused to move to Old Trafford as a back-up.

Martin Dubravka seen shouting during Newcastle's match at Leeds in January 2022

Martin Dubravka did not want to join Manchester United as their back-up goalkeeper

This is all said to have gone down on transfer deadline day and since then both goalkeepers have tasted first-team action.

Henderson, still firmly second choice at United, was given a run out in the FA Cup last Friday as his side were beaten at home by Middlesbrough.

Meanwhile, Dubravka got his chance in a Premier League game as he was called upon to face Everton. Newcastle won the match 3-1.

Feb 9, 2022