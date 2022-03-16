Mikel Arteta Explains Where Arsenal's Game With Liverpool Was Lost But Says He Is "Very Proud"

Mikel Arteta declared himself "very proud" of his Arsenal side after their winning run came to an end against Liverpool.

Both sides went into Wednesday's clash at the Emirates Stadium on the back of at least straight Premier League victories.

Liverpool extended their winning streak to nine games as second-half goals from Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino saw them triumph 2-0.

But it was not as comfortable for Jurgen Klopp's team as the result might suggest.

An even game saw both sides register nine shots. The difference was that Liverpool finished their chances, while the Gunners did not.

Arteta said as much in TV interview after Wednesday's live Sky Sports match.

Diogo Jota shoots to score for Liverpool in their 2-0 win at Arsenal in March 2022 IMAGO/John Walton

"From box-to-box we were at the right level but in the boxes that's where they won it," Arteta said, as reported by BBC Sport.

"They had two big chances and scored. We didn't. For the rest, we went toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league right now.

"Everything, it was everything we talked about, the quality of it, the mentality, the intensity and the courage. Unfortunately, the result did not agree with the performance.

"I want to win every football game but I am very proud of the boys and the performance and the connection with the fans, they stayed with the players until the end.

"We need to sleep well, have something good to eat then recover for Saturday to have a battle against Aston Villa."

Arsenal remained in fourth place despite their defeat but rivals Tottenham moved to within three points of them, after winning 2-0 at Brighton.

Meanwhile, Liverpool closed the gap between themselves and Premier League leaders Manchester City to just one point.

Both title challengers have nine games left to play, including one match against each other at the Etihad Stadium on April 10.