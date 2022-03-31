New 2022/23 Arsenal Jerseys Leaked Including Pink Third Shirt

Arsenal look set to play in pink next season after pictures appearing to reveal their new home, away and third jerseys were leaked on social media.

Twitter user Semih Kececioglu shared multiple photos showing what the Gunners are expected to wear in the 2022/23 campaign.

The home shirt is made up of the club's usual red and white colors, while the away kit is black with a funky printed pattern.

Pink is the color of Arsenal's mooted new third strip, which bears a striking resemblance to a certain Inter Miami jersey.

Arsenal's new kits will be manufactured by adidas.

But the home shirt appears to have been inspired by a famous Nike kit from the 1990s as it features a lightning effect on its collar.

Leaked images of the new 2022/23 Arsenal jerseys Twitter/Semih Kececioglu

Arsenal's kits have been made by adidas since 2019 and their current contract runs until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Puma made Arsenal's kit between 2014 and 2019, after Nike had done so for two decades.

But adidas first made an Arsenal kit back in 1986.