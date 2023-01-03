Skip to main content

Newcastle Become 3rd Team To Stop Arsenal In Premier League This Season

Arsenal dropped points in the Premier League for only the third time this season when they were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United on Tuesday.

The Gunners recorded 17 shots at the Emirates Stadium but only four of them tested Nick Pope, who kept his 10th EPL clean sheet of the campaign.

Before Newcastle, only Manchester United (3-1 in September) and Southampton (1-1 in October) had been able to deny Arsenal victory in the 2022/23 Premier League.

An action shot from the 0-0 draw between Arsenal and Newcastle

Tuesday's stalemate was good news for Manchester City.

Arsenal moved eight points clear of City but Pep Guardiola's side can close the gap to just five by winning at Chelsea on Thursday.

Arsenal had won their last 10 home games in the Premier League before being denied by Newcastle.

The last away team to leave the Emirates Stadium with as much as an EPL point had been Brighton in April.

The Gunners had also scored in each of the last 17 Premier League matches since losing 2-0 at Newcastle in May.

News

