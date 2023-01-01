Chelsea Drop More Points As Nottingham Forest Become Ninth Team To Deny Blues In EPL This Season

Chelsea have won just seven on their first 16 Premier League games this season after failing to hold onto a 1-0 lead at Nottingham Forest.

The Blues had appeared to be cruising to three points after Raheem Sterling fired in his first EPL goal since August in the 16th minute.

But Forest were much improved in the second half and claimed a deserved point thanks to a rare Serge Aurier strike.

Serge Aurier pictured after scoring for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea IMAGO/Sportimage/Andrew Yates

Forest became the ninth team to stop Chelsea winning in the league this season - after Tottenham, Leeds, Southampton, Brentford, Manchester United, Brighton, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Chelsea ended New Year's Day with 25 points from their first 16 games of the campaign, placing them eighth in the table.

The Blues have now won just one of their last seven Premier League games, having been victorious in each of their first three after appointing Graham Potter as manager in September.

It could have been even worse for Potter's side at Forest had Brennan Johnson converted a late chance.

Morgan Gibbs-White also went close to winning the game for Forest when he hit the crossbar.

Next up for Chelsea are two games against Manchester City - first in the Premier League then in the FA Cup.