Skip to main content

Chelsea Drop More Points As Nottingham Forest Become Ninth Team To Deny Blues In EPL This Season

Chelsea have won just seven on their first 16 Premier League games this season after failing to hold onto a 1-0 lead at Nottingham Forest.

The Blues had appeared to be cruising to three points after Raheem Sterling fired in his first EPL goal since August in the 16th minute.

But Forest were much improved in the second half and claimed a deserved point thanks to a rare Serge Aurier strike.

Serge Aurier pictured after scoring for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea on New Year's Day in 2023

Serge Aurier pictured after scoring for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea

Forest became the ninth team to stop Chelsea winning in the league this season - after Tottenham, Leeds, Southampton, Brentford, Manchester United, Brighton, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Chelsea ended New Year's Day with 25 points from their first 16 games of the campaign, placing them eighth in the table.

The Blues have now won just one of their last seven Premier League games, having been victorious in each of their first three after appointing Graham Potter as manager in September.

It could have been even worse for Potter's side at Forest had Brennan Johnson converted a late chance.

Morgan Gibbs-White also went close to winning the game for Forest when he hit the crossbar.

Next up for Chelsea are two games against Manchester City - first in the Premier League then in the FA Cup.

In This Article (1)

Chelsea
Chelsea

Serge Aurier pictured after scoring for Nottingham Forest against Chelsea on New Year's Day in 2023
News

Chelsea Drop More Points As Nottingham Forest Become Ninth Team To Deny Blues In EPL This Season

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr fans pictured during a game away at Al-Khalee in December 2022
Watch

Watch Al Nassr Fans Sing Cristiano Ronaldo's Name And Shout "SIU" At First Game Since Transfer Announcement

By Robert Summerscales
Antonio Conte pictured during Tottenham's 2-0 loss at home to Aston Villa in January 2023
News

#ConteOut Trends On Twitter After Tottenham Are Booed Off Following Another Home Loss

By Robert Summerscales
Bukayo Saka pictured (center) after scoring for Arsenal in a 3-2 win over Liverpool in October 2022
News

Calendar Year EPL Table: Arsenal 3rd Despite Winning More Games Than Man City In 2022

By Robert Summerscales
Al Nassr's players pictured celebrating during their 1-0 win at Al-Khaleej on New Year's Eve in 2022
News

Al Nassr Win First Game Since Signing Cristiano Ronaldo As Vincent Aboubakar Scores Only Goal

By Robert Summerscales
Arsenal players pictured celebrating during a 4-2 win at Brighton on New Year's Eve in 2022
News

Arsenal End 2022 Seven Points Clear Of Man City In Premier League Title Race

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland pictured celebrating after scoring his 21st goal of the 2022/23 Premier League season for Manchester City (during a home game against Everton on December 31, 2022)
News

Another Day, Another Premier League Record For Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales
Referee Mateu Lahoz pictured during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Espanyol in December 2022
News

Referee Mateu Lahoz Issues 15 Yellow Cards And Two Reds As Barcelona And Espanyol Draw

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United no.10 Marcus Rashford pictured celebrating after scoring against Wolves on New Year's Eve in 2022
Watch

Watch Marcus Rashford Score Winner At Wolves After Being Released From Naughty Step

By Robert Summerscales