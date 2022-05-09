Real Madrid Lose Unbeaten Record At Wanda Metropolitano Thanks To Rare Atletico Penalty

Real Madrid suffered their first ever defeat at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano Stadium on Sunday.

Going into the game, Real had won one of their first four derby visits to Atletico Madrid's new home, while their other three matches there had been drawn.

But Atletico ended Real's eight-game unbeaten streak in Madrid derbies at all venues as Yannick Carrasco scored from the penalty spot in a 1-0 win.

Atletico Madrid Vs Real Madrid Head To Head Results At Wanda Metropolitano

Date Result Scorers Nov 2017 Atletico 0-0 Real Feb 2019 Atletico 1-3 Real Casemiro, Griezmann, Ramos, Bale Sep 2019 Atletico 0-0 Real Mar 2021 Atletico 1-1 Real Suarez, Benzema May 2022 Atletico 1-0 Real Carrasco

Atletico's win moved them six points clear of fifth-place Real Betis in La Liga, meaning both Madrid clubs will almost certainly compete in next season's UEFA Champions League.

The game-deciding penalty was not initially awarded by referee Cesar Soto, only after a VAR review convinced him that Jesus Vallejo had fouled Matheus Cunha.

Carrasco's subsequent conversion was the first penalty goal Atletico had scored against Real in La Liga in more than 12 years.

It also came from one of just two shots on target Atletico registered all night.

Carrasco sent goalkeeper Andriy Lunin the wrong way. Ukraine international Lunin was making his first La Liga appearance for Real since signing for them in 2018.

At the other end, Real forced six saves out of Jan Oblak.

The result left Spanish champions Real on 81 points with three league fixtures remaining, meaning the highest total they can achieve this season is 90.

Real's highest ever points tally in a La Liga season came in 2011/12 when they finished with 100.