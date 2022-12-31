Skip to main content

Referee Mateu Lahoz Issues 15 Yellow Cards And Two Reds As Barcelona And Espanyol Draw

Barcelona 1-1 Espanyol

Referee Mateu Lahoz will likely spend his New Year's Eve night completing paperwork after issuing 15 yellow cards and sending off two players during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Espanyol.

Ansu Fati, Gavi, Brian Olivan, Leandro Cabrera, Fernando Calero, Jordi Alba, Edu Exposito, Vinicius Souza, Ferran Torres and Pedri were all shown yellow cards before the 77th minute at the Camp Nou.

Then came the real drama.

Alba became the first player to see red when he got his second yellow card for dissent in the 78th minute.

Espanyol defender Cabrera was then shown a straight red after Lahoz deemed that he had deliberately kicked Robert Lewandowski in the head.

Teammate Souza was dismissed for a second yellow after complaining to Lahoz about that decision.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A VAR review then saw Cabrera's red card rescinded, so he stayed on the field, making it 10 vs 10 for the closing stages.

Referee Mateu Lahoz pictured during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Espanyol in December 2022

Referee Mateu Lahoz pictured during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Espanyol

Javi Puado became the 11th player to be carded when he cynically tripped Ousmane Dembele.

Raphinha and manager Xavi Hernandez were also given yellow cards on the Barcelona bench towards the end of the game.

Barca had earlier taken the lead in the seventh minute when Marcos Alonso scored his first ever La Liga goal.

But Espanyol leveled from a penalty on 73 minutes. Joselu converted the spot-kick after being fouled by Alonso.

The 1-1 draw saw Barcelona end 2022 top of La Liga on goal difference, marginally ahead of rivals Real Madrid.

In This Article (2)

Barcelona
Barcelona
Espanyol
Espanyol

Referee Mateu Lahoz pictured during Barcelona's 1-1 draw with Espanyol in December 2022
News

Referee Mateu Lahoz Issues 15 Yellow Cards And Two Reds As Barcelona And Espanyol Draw

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester United no.10 Marcus Rashford pictured celebrating after scoring against Wolves on New Year's Eve in 2022
Watch

Watch Marcus Rashford Score Winner At Wolves After Being Released From Naughty Step

By Robert Summerscales
Erik ten Hag pictured (left) with Marcus Rashford during Manchester United's game against Arsenal in September 2022
News

Marcus Rashford Benched By Erik Ten Hag Due To "Internal Disciplinary" Issue

By Robert Summerscales
Cody Gakpo pictured (center) at Anfield during Liverpool's 2-1 win over Leicester in December 2022
News

Cody Gakpo And Luis Diaz Among Crowd At Anfield During Liverpool's Win Over Leicester

By Robert Summerscales
Gary Neville pictured working for Sky Sports
News

Gary Neville Speaks Of "Sadness" After Cristiano Ronaldo's Move To Saudi Arabia

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured celebrating after scoring his second goal in Real Madrid's 2-0 win at Real Valladolid in December 2022
Watch

Watch Karim Benzema Score Two Late Goals As Real Madrid End 2022 By Beating Valladolid

By Robert Summerscales
Colombia goalkeeper David Ospina pictured in action at the 2018 World Cup
Features

Who Else Plays For Al Nassr? You May Know Some Of Cristiano Ronaldo's New Teammates

By Robert Summerscales
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured (left) holding an Al Nassr jersey after signing for the Saudi Pro League club on a free transfer
News

When Will Cristiano Ronaldo Make His Al Nassr Debut?

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from Chelsea's 4-0 win at Stoke City in January 2013
News

Wout Faes Is Not The First Premier League Player To Score Two Own Goals In One Game

By Robert Summerscales