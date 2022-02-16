Skip to main content

Andres Iniesta, 37, Would "Love" To Play For Barcelona Again

Andres Iniesta has admitted that he would "love" to return to Barcelona before the end of his playing career.

The club legend made more than 600 appearances for Barca between 2002 and 2018, winning nine La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Iniesta was overcome by emotion after his last game at the Nou Camp.

After bidding farewell to his army of fans when he was subbed off during Barcelona's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on the final day of the 2017/18 season, Iniesta stayed at the stadium for hours.

Once his supporters and teammates had gone home, he was seen walking barefoot on Barca's famous turf before sitting alone in the center of the pitch.

Andres Iniesta takes a picture on his phone as he sits alone on the Nou Camp pitch after his last game for Barcelona in 2018

Andres Iniesta takes a picture on his phone as he sits alone on the Nou Camp pitch after his last game for Barcelona in 2018

Iniesta has spent the last three and a half years playing in Japan with Vissel Kobe, but his love for Barca remains strong.

“I would love to return to Barcelona," he told Gerard Romeo on Twitch.

"I would like to help the institution. There are many variables involved and it is difficult to know what will happen in the future.

"Barca is my home and I couldn’t be anywhere better than there. Today I like to think a lot about playing. That's what fascinates me the most today."

Iniesta will be 38 when the summer transfer window opens but his age may not necessarily rule him out of a sensational return to La Liga.

Barcelona re-signed 38-year-old Dani Alves earlier this season and the Brazilian right-back has started five games since January.

Andres Iniesta takes a picture on his phone as he sits alone on the Nou Camp pitch after his last game for Barcelona in 2018
Transfer Talk

Andres Iniesta, 37, Would "Love" To Play For Barcelona Again

1 minute ago
Manchester City's club crest is seen flying on a corner flag at the Etihad Stadium
Transfer Talk

Report: Man City Offer Made For Brazilian Savio Who Has Also Been Eyed By Arsenal

36 minutes ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates with his arms raised after scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
Transfer Talk

PSG's Kylian Mbappe Responds To Real Madrid Transfer Rumors In French And Spanish

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

Real Madrid Boss Carlo Ancelotti Hails Kylian Mbappe As Best Player In Europe

1 hour ago
Peter Schmeichel pictured standing outside Old Trafford in February 2020
News

Peter Schmeichel Mocked On TV For Saying Man Utd Can Win Champions League

1 hour ago
Lionel Messi pictured taking a penalty for PSG which was saved by Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois (out of shot)
News

Real Madrid's Thibaut Courtois Says Lionel Messi's Penalty Was "Obvious"

2 hours ago
Pep Guardiola gestures from the sideline during Man City's 5-0 win at Sporting Lisbon in February 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Criticizes Man City Players For Underperforming In 5-0 UCL Win

14 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring his first goal of 2022, for Manchester United against Brighton
News

Cristiano Ronaldo Says He Is "Back On Track" After Man United Beat Brighton

15 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe scores for PSG against Real Madrid in February 2022
News

PSG Player Ratings Vs Real Madrid: 9/10 Kylian Mbappe Papers Over Lionel Messi Penalty Miss

15 hours ago