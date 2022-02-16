Andres Iniesta, 37, Would "Love" To Play For Barcelona Again

Andres Iniesta has admitted that he would "love" to return to Barcelona before the end of his playing career.

The club legend made more than 600 appearances for Barca between 2002 and 2018, winning nine La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues.

Iniesta was overcome by emotion after his last game at the Nou Camp.

After bidding farewell to his army of fans when he was subbed off during Barcelona's 1-0 win over Real Sociedad on the final day of the 2017/18 season, Iniesta stayed at the stadium for hours.

Once his supporters and teammates had gone home, he was seen walking barefoot on Barca's famous turf before sitting alone in the center of the pitch.

Andres Iniesta takes a picture on his phone as he sits alone on the Nou Camp pitch after his last game for Barcelona in 2018 IMAGO/Mikel Trigueros

Iniesta has spent the last three and a half years playing in Japan with Vissel Kobe, but his love for Barca remains strong.

“I would love to return to Barcelona," he told Gerard Romeo on Twitch.

"I would like to help the institution. There are many variables involved and it is difficult to know what will happen in the future.

"Barca is my home and I couldn’t be anywhere better than there. Today I like to think a lot about playing. That's what fascinates me the most today."

Iniesta will be 38 when the summer transfer window opens but his age may not necessarily rule him out of a sensational return to La Liga.

Barcelona re-signed 38-year-old Dani Alves earlier this season and the Brazilian right-back has started five games since January.