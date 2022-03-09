Skip to main content

Barcelona President Joan Laporta Responds To Erling Haaland Rumors

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has responded to rumors linking his club with a summer move for Erling Haaland.

Norway striker Haaland has reportedly attracted interest from many of Europe's top clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester City.

All seem more than willing to activate the €75m release clause in his current contract at Borussia Dortmund.

A €75m transfer fee looks like a bargain for a 21-year-old who has scored 23 goals in 19 Champions League matches.

But because of the competition for his signature, Haaland is expected to command a huge salary, plus significant signing-on fees for himself and agent Mino Raiola.

"I cannot say anything because his price will go up," Laporta joked when asked about Haaland in an interview with Barca TV on Monday.

"We are planning to strengthen all of our lines. We are working.

"We will make economic decisions to favor sporting issues. Every player wants to come to Barca, but we'll let those who know what they're doing carry out their work."

Haaland was pictured in Munich last week and it was reported that he met Barcelona head coach Xavi Hernandez while there.

Erling Haaland pictured celebrating a goal for Borussia Dortmund in January 2022

Xavi did not deny meeting Haaland when quizzed about it over the weekend.

"I can't disclose details, but I can only say that we are working for the present the future of the club," Xavi told Marca.

"I can't say any more, when I can we will be the first to say it.

But Laporta has insisted that he has not personally been in touch with Haaland.

Speaking at a event for Barcelona supporters' clubs, Laporta said, as reported by SPORT: "I deny that there's been any type of negotiation for Haaland."

On rumors of Xavi's meeting with Haaland, Laporta added: "That is none of my business. It's a conversation between sportsmen without any type of negotiation."

Haaland's agent is expected to play a crucial role in deciding his next move.

Raiola, who also represents Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, has a reputation for being tricky to deal with.

But Laporta added: "I have a good relationship with Raiola, but if I want a player, I have to speak with their club."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta pictured speaking at an event in February 2022

