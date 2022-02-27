Could Real Madrid Sign Both Erling Haaland And Kylian Mbappe?

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are arguably the two biggest soccer stars of their generation.

Since leaving Molde in his native Norway as an 18-year-old in January 2019, Haaland has averaged more than one goal per game in the Austrian and German Bundesligas for Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund.

Haaland's record in the Champions League is equally impressive as he has scored at a rate of 1.21 goals per game.

Meanwhile, Mbappe - who scored for France in the 2018 World Cup final as a 19-year-old - already has more than 200 career goals at the age of 23.

Both players are expected to move clubs in the summer transfer window, but could they both end up at the same destination?

Yes they could, according to Marca, who claim that a plan by Real Madrid to sign Haaland, 21, and Mbappe, 23, is slowly taking shape.

Kylian Mbappe (left) pictured face to face to Erling Haaland during Dortmund vs PSG in February 2020 IMAGO/RHR-Foto

Real are widely considered to be the favorites to sign Mbappe on a free transfer when his Paris Saint-Germain contract expires on June 30.

Meanwhile, Haaland will be available for a transfer fee of just €75m due to a release clause in his deal at Dortmund.

On the face of it, a combined price of €75m for two modern-day Galacticos would be chicken feed for Real. But both players will command hefty signing-on fees, agent fees and, of course, wages.

Marca suggest that Real would need to shell out around €100m per year to cover Haaland and Mbappe's salaries. Real reportedly believe this is possible, providing they can cut their existing wage bill first.

The departure of Gareth Bale will help. Bale's contract - which is worth $33m (€29m) in salary and bonuses annually, according to Forbes - expires this summer.

Erling Haaland is available for a transfer fee of €75m this summer due to a release clause IMAGO/MIS

Isco and Marcelo are also set to be released when their deals end in June, while Marca cite Eden Hazard as another player who could be moved on in order to free up funds to pay Haaland and Mbappe.

Being able to afford the duo is one thing. Convincing them both to join Real, when many other elite clubs are also likely to be interested, is another.

Mbappe is unlikely to need too much convincing. He has made no secret of his desire to join Real in the past. He wanted to move to the Bernabeu last summer, but PSG refused to do a deal with Real.

"Why did I want to go? I thought my adventure there was over, I wanted to discover a new thing," Mbappe said in October 2021, as quoted by The Mirror.

"If I had left this summer it would only have been to join Real Madrid. Leaving was a logical step in my career."

The battle for Haaland's signature appears to be a little more competitive.

The Athletic's transfer expert David Ornstein said last month that Haaland was Manchester City's top target for the summer.

Ornstein also cited Bayern Munich and PSG are potential suitors, but claimed that Real were City's most serious challengers.