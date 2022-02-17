Skip to main content

Report: Kylian Mbappe Not Yet Married To Real Madrid With Door Still Open For Liverpool & PSG

A report from Spain titled 'Kylian Mbappe earthquake' has suggested that what many see as the most inevitable transfer of 2022 may not be a foregone conclusion.

Mbappe is still widely expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract expires in June.

But according to SPORT, nothing has been signed with Real and the door therefore remains open to him agreeing a new deal with PSG or even switching destination.

It is claimed that Liverpool are still keen on Mbappe, who scored the winning goal as PSG beat Real 1-0 in Tuesday's Champions League last 16 first leg in Paris.

PSG were dominant in that game, with Real not even registering a single shot on target. This is said to have left Mbappe concerned.

Kylian Mbappe pictured in action against Real Madrid at the Parc des Prince in February 2022

Mbappe is a player with big ambitions and it is suggested that he is not wholly impressed by the state of Real's team right now.

Although they are well placed to dominate in Spain over the next few years, Real currently look inferior to PSG, Bayern Munich and the top clubs in England.

PSG are being tipped to make Mbappe another contract offer between now and the summer.

While it would be a surprise if signed it, Mbappe's future may not be quite as clear-cut as Real president Florentino Perez would like the world to believe.

