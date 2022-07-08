Nathan Ake Agrees To Rejoin Chelsea But Man City's Asking Price Not Yet Met

Former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake looks set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Holland international left Chelsea in 2017 when he joined Bournemouth for £20 million.

Three years later he left Bournemouth to become a Manchester City player for a transfer fee in the region of £41m.

But Ake has started just 19 Premier League games in two seasons at the Etihad Stadium and he is keen to move.

Nathan Ake pictured in action for Chelsea against Watford in May 2017 IMAGO/PA Images/John Walton

Ake has already reached a full agreement with Chelsea over personal terms, according to Fabrizio Romano.

But City's asking price - said to be between £40m and £45m - has not yet been met as Chelsea are still to make an official offer.

Although Ake only made two EPL appearances in his first spell as a Chelsea player, he would likely be a first-team regular under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are in need of defensive reinforcements after losing center-backs Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively this summer.