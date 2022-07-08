Skip to main content

Nathan Ake Agrees To Rejoin Chelsea But Man City's Asking Price Not Yet Met

Former Chelsea defender Nathan Ake looks set to return to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Holland international left Chelsea in 2017 when he joined Bournemouth for £20 million.

Three years later he left Bournemouth to become a Manchester City player for a transfer fee in the region of £41m.

But Ake has started just 19 Premier League games in two seasons at the Etihad Stadium and he is keen to move.

Nathan Ake pictured in action for Chelsea against Watford in May 2017

Nathan Ake pictured in action for Chelsea against Watford in May 2017

Ake has already reached a full agreement with Chelsea over personal terms, according to Fabrizio Romano.

But City's asking price - said to be between £40m and £45m - has not yet been met as Chelsea are still to make an official offer.

Although Ake only made two EPL appearances in his first spell as a Chelsea player, he would likely be a first-team regular under Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea are in need of defensive reinforcements after losing center-backs Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger on free transfers to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively this summer.

Nathan Ake pictured in action for Chelsea against Watford in May 2017
Transfer Talk

Nathan Ake Agrees To Rejoin Chelsea But Man City's Asking Price Not Yet Met

By Robert Summerscales16 seconds ago
Gabriel Jesus (left) and Eddie Nketiah pictured during Arsenal's 5-3 win over Nurnberg in July 2022
News

Gabriel Jesus Involved In Four Goals On Arsenal Debut After Fine Link-Up With Eddie Nketiah

By Robert Summerscales51 minutes ago
Gabriel Jesus pictured shooting to score his first Arsenal goal on his debut in a pre-season friendly against Nurnberg
Watch

Watch Gabriel Jesus Score 85 Seconds Into Arsenal Debut

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Arsenal keeper Matt Turner (right) pictured looking disappointed after conceding a long-range goal 23 minutes into his debut against Nurnberg in a pre-season friendly in July 2022
Watch

Watch Matt Turner Concede From Long Range 23 Minutes Into Arsenal Debut In Nurnberg Friendly

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Paul Pogba pictured on a private jet from Miami to Italy in July 2022
Watch

Paul Pogba Shares Videos From Private Jet En Route To Juventus Medical

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Jack Wilshere pictured wearing the Arsenal captain's armband in 2018
News

Jack Wilshere Retires Aged 30 As Arsenal Pay Tribute To Former Captain

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Julian Alvarez, nicknamed "The Spider", pictured celebrating in a Spider-Man mask after winning the Argentina Primera Division with River Plate in 2021
News

Julian Alvarez's Nickname Explained As Man City Confirm "The Spider" As Their New No.19

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Marco Asensio pictured biting his third Champions League winner's medal after Real Madrid's victory over Liverpool in the 2022 final
Transfer Talk

Newcastle To Offer Real Madrid £20m For Three-Time Champions League Winner Marco Asensio

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured wearing Manchester United's new home jersey in a video published by the club's social media team on July 8, 2022
News

Manchester United Use Cristiano Ronaldo To Promote New Kit Despite His Uncertain Future

By Robert Summerscales8 hours ago