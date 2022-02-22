Arsenal's Fish & Chips Advert Goes Viral As Aaron Ramsdale Stars In Video Mocking Leicester Fans

Skip to main content

Arsenal's Fish & Chips Advert Goes Viral As Aaron Ramsdale Stars In Video Teasing Leicester Fans

Arsenal have teamed up with a local fish and chip restaurant in north London to create a hilarious viral video.

As part of their Arsenal Supporting Supporters campaign, the Gunners posted an advert on their social media channels to promote the Chip Inn Fish Bar, which is just a short walk from the Emirates Stadium.

The commercial film stars current Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale and legendary former Gunners stopper David Seaman.

Ramsdale is seen walking into the establishment and ordering a a large portion of fries.

While he waits for his order, patrons in the restaurant one by one begin to say: "Oooh", before Seaman sticks his head through the doorway to join in.

The oohs eventually give way to a chorus, led by Ramsdale, of: "Your chips, aah!"

The video is a parody of a common chant soccer fans shout in an attempt to unsettle goalkeepers.

When keepers are preparing to take a goal kick, fans in England can often be heard building up with oohs before screaming: "You're s***, aah!"

Ramsdale was famously on the receiving end of this abuse when Arsenal played Leicester City in October.

But he did not look at all intimidated as he turned around, smiled at the fans and even joined in with the chant.

Arsenal won the match 2-0.

Aaron Ramsdale pictured celebrating during Arsenal's 2-0 win at Leicester City in October 2021

The chippy advert was retweeted over 7,000 within the first 13 hours of it being posted on Arsenal's Twitter feed.

