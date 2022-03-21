Skip to main content

Watch Barcelona's Rowdy Locker Room Celebrations After 4-0 Clasico Win At Real Madrid

Barcelona did not leave the Bernabeu quietly after thrashing Real Madrid 4-0 on Sunday night.

Shaky video footage from inside the away locker room was shared by Barcelona's official club Twitter account.

It showed the victorious Barca players jumping around while rowdily singing: "Oh le le, oh la la! Ser del Barca es el millor que hi ha!"

Translated from Catalan, those lyrics mean: "Being from Barca is the best thing there is."

Barcelona have not been the best team in Spain this season - highlighted by the fact they still sat 12 points behind Real after Sunday's win.

But they have improved drastically since club legend Xavi Hernandez returned to take over as manager in November.

They have been in superb form in this calendar year.

Barca have not lost a match in 90 minutes in 2022, with their only two defeats in 17 games coming in extra time - 3-2 to Real in January's Supercopa de Espana and by the same scoreline to Athletic Bilbao in the Copa del Rey eight days later.

But since then, Xavi's side have won nine games, drawn three and lost none.

Barcelona's players celebrate beating Real Madrid 4-0 in March 2022's Clasico at the Bernabeu

Barcelona's players celebrate beating Real Madrid 4-0 on the pitch before the party was moved inside

Barcelona's players celebrate beating Real Madrid 4-0 in March 2022's Clasico at the Bernabeu
