Jurgen Klopp Imitates Liverpool Press Officer's Scouse Accent At UCL Press Conference

Jurgen Klopp attempted a Scouse accent at his press conference ahead of Liverpool's Champions League semi-final first leg with Villarreal.

Klopp appeared amused by the way that a Liverpool press officer said his name when introducing him, so he quickly proceeded to repeat it in a high-pitched tone.

"Hi guys, we've got Jordan Henderson, our captain, to come after Jurgen," the press officer told journalists, before Klopp imitated him.

One of the reporters at the press conference then told Klopp: "That was quite good."

Klopp, who has been Liverpool manager for six and a half years, responded: "Yeah, getting there."

Sky Sports posted a clip of the German's impersonation to Instagram along with the caption: "Jurgen Klopp's Scouse accent is coming along nicely".

Once the press conference got underway Klopp, urged his players and staff to enjoy their "massive game" at Anfield.

"It is absolutely special to be a part of the semi-final, it's crazy," Klopp said, as quoted by BBC Sport." It's a massive game.

"So many coaches and players work their socks off their whole life and don't get a chance to be close to a semi-final.

"We are there so we have to cherish it and enjoy it as well."

Klopp's Liverpool have reached the semi-finals of the Champions League in three of the last five seasons.

But Klopp has a losing record against Villarreal manager Unai Emery in continental competition, after Liverpool were beaten by his Sevilla side in the 2016 Europa League final.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp pictured at a UEFA Champions League press conference ahead of his side's semi-final first leg against Villarreal in April 2022

