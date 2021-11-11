4 Blue Jays Takeaways from 2021 MLB GM Meetings

With CBA negotiations ongoing and a potential cancellation or delay of the Winter Meetings on the horizon, the 2021 MLB GM Meetings are as important as ever. Executives, agents, media, and even some players flocked to Carlsbad, California where baseball offseason storylines are starting to take place.

Here are the bits of Blue Jays news you should know out of the GM Meetings:

1. Steven Matz Drawing Interest

With no qualifying offer attached to his name, Matz was in Carlsbad actively talking to teams in search of his next contract. Represented by Icon Sports Management, Matz has drawn significant interest and could come off the board quickly like recently signed LHP Andrew Heaney.

Largely seen as a mid- to bottom-of-the-rotation guy, Matz had a fantastic bounce-back 2021, delivering Toronto over 150 innings of 3.82 ERA and performing as one of the best in baseball down the stretch.

Having already discussed a multi-year deal with the Blue Jays, per Jon Heyman, Matz is now drawing interest from the Tigers, Angels, and Red Sox, New York Post insider Joel Sherman tweeted.

2. A Winter of Spending, Not Just for the Blue Jays

Last offseason, the Blue Jays were connected to everyone. Toronto was one of the only big spenders last winter, had their hands in many negotiations, and were naturally used as leverage by some teams, members of the organization admitted. This year, the usual suspects will be in search of free-agent talent — Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers, Giants — but a new crop of hopeful contenders appear set to spend.

“It does seem like it's going to be very competitive this offseason,” Toronto general manager Ross Atkins told reporters, including MLB.com's Joe Trezza.

The Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers, and Detroit Tigers have all made it clear they will be adding payroll. The Tigers and Rangers have already been connected to some of the top names on the market, while the Mariners have been linked to top free agents like Marcus Semien. Add in a Miami Marlins team looking to add bats, and the Blue Jays should have ample competition in the buyers club this winter.

3. What Are Toronto's Needs?

The Toronto Blue Jays have clear and admitted needs in the rotation and in the infield. While the bullpen is an area they'll add to, starting pitching and 2B/3B bats seem to be top priorities.

The easiest way to address those holes is bringing back award candidates Robbie Ray and Marcus Semien, which the team will certainly try to do, per Jon Heyman. But, if their free agents walk, the Blue Jays must turn to other options. The Blue Jays match up well with the Marlins in a bats-for-pitching swap, they'll have interest in Scott Boras clients including Semien, or they can turn to a few teams selling off veterans and stars.

4. Who Are The Sellers?

While every general manager at the meetings this week spun a narrative or picture that's positive for his or her organization, it's clear a few teams will be shipping off big names this winter. With plenty of buyers, the Cincinnati Reds, Oakland Athletics, and potentially Cleveland have emerged as the biggest sellers, with competitive windows closing and expensive players nearing free agency.

“You always have to listen because you don’t know what’s out there,” Reds GM Nick Krall told Sportsnet's Ben Nicholson-Smith.

The Reds have rotation arms like Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray that will intrigue more than just the Blue Jays, the Athletics could move a glut of pieces that include their corner-infield Matts and veteran starting pitching, and Cleveland has at least one piece that interested the Blue Jays before: José Ramírez.

Per Nicholson-Smith, Toronto's GM Atkins said the Jays are open to trading off the big-league roster or moving minor leaguers, leaving open the opportunity to deal with all kinds of sellers.

As things stand now, the Blue Jays have an expected payroll sitting around $115 million, and a budget that should allow for tens of millions in AAV additions this offseason. The Jays have the money to fill all needs in the free-agent pool, but bringing in less expensive (in a payroll sense) options through trade could open the ceiling on this offseason. Adding a top talent through trade with an affordable contract in 2022 would leave plenty of room for a top free-agent addition too, and enough left over to address the bullpen and depth.

However it happens, expect the Blue Jays to be active.

“There’s a lot of different ways to make our team better,” Atkins told Sportsnet. “And we’re open to different avenues.”

H/T Ben Nicholson-Smith, Shi Davidi, Jon Heyman, Joel Sherman, Scott Mitchell, Joe Trezza