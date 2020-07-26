Ruiz, Santander homer, Orioles hold off Red Sox 7-4

BOSTON (AP) — Rio Ruiz and Anthony Santander hit two-run home runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 7-4 Sunday.

José Iglesias added four hits for the Orioles, who took the final two games of the season-opening series.

Baltimore's Wade LeBlanc (1-0) gave up two home runs but settled down over 5 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and four hits while striking out four. Cole Sulser held the Red Sox scoreless over the final two innings to get the save.

Boston starter Ryan Weber (0-1) lasted only 3 2/3 innings, walking three and allowing six runs and six hits, including a pair of home runs.

LeBlanc got through the first five innings relatively unscathed, allowing only four hits and the two home runs. He was sitting on a 6-2 lead in the sixth before giving up a leadoff, infield single to Jackie Bradley Jr. He got the next two hitters out before a double by Rafael Devers put runners at second and third.

LeBlanc was pulled in favor of Miguel Castro, and Xander Bogaerts delivered a two-run single cut the lead to 6-4.

That was as close as the Red Sox got.

Castro got the first out of the inning and reliever Tanner Scott got the last two to end Boston's rally.

Ruiz put the Orioles up 2-0 in the first inning, connecting on a first-pitch offering from Weber and driving it over the right field wall.

Christian Vázquez got the Red Sox on the scoreboard with a solo homer in the second. But Baltimore added four runs over the next two innings, capped by Santander's drive into the bullpen in the fourth.

In the bottom half of the inning, Santander showed off his defensive skills when he jumped against the right field wall and snared Bogaerts' would-be home run just inside of the foul pole.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said he is hopeful LHP John Means, who started the season on the injured list with left shoulder fatigue, will be ready to pitch the final home game of their series with Miami. Means was slated to be the opening day starter before going on the IL.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez is awaiting results of additional testing after doctors discovered an issue with his heart they believe is a result of his bout with COVID-19. The 27-year-old tested positive for the coronavirus before the start of summer camp but was cleared and returned to workouts on July 18. He hasn't had another positive coronavirus test, but said an MRI revealed a condition called myocarditis that the team's medical staff felt was serious enough to restrict him from activities for at least a week.

GODLEY CALLED UP

Boston RHP Zack Godley was called up to the major league roster on Sunday, a day after the team optioned Dylan Covey to the alternate training site in Triple-A Pawtucket. ... The Red Sox also claimed RHP Robert Stock off waivers from Philadelphia, also sending him to Pawtucket.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Right-hander Asher Wojciechowski will start Baltimore's series opener at Miami on Monday. He made 16 starts (17 appearances) for the O's in 2019 and finished with a 4-8 record and 4.92 ERA.

Red Sox: Manager Roenicke said Godley will either be the opener for Monday's series opener against the Mets or come in as a reliever. He is 37-30 with a 4.68 ERA over 128 major league appearances (81 starts) with the Diamondbacks and Blue Jays.