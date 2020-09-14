2020 has been a year and a Major League Baseball season that no one could have ever seen coming.

For the Cleveland Indians, it has been a season that has had more ups and downs in less than 50 games than most seasons seem to have in 162.

The team has had to deal with players breaking rules and one of them eventually being traded.

A manager who has missed more games than he’s managed due to ongoing health issues, and an offense that has had stretches of being completely anemic to the point where they were close to being no-hit by a rookie with an ERA of nearly six last week.

While this season has been filled with all kinds of ups and downs, fans are already talking about 2021, and how this team might look based on the fact they are going to have massive struggles fiscally due to no fans being at Progressive Field this season.

It’s been no mystery that teams are going to have to make tough decisions in 2021 because of the effects of the pandemic that has hit the country hard this year, and the Indians are no exception about having to make difficult decisions.

What's Next for the Indians After Their Six-Game Losing Streak?

The team already in the last year have shipped out three starting pitchers that all were set to make quite a bit of money, and to think that they moved three starters and are still even in the playoff mix is actually quite amazing if you think about it.

While the pitching has been the most solid part of the 2020 season for the Indians (more so Shane Bieber who may still be the league’s MVP), in the midst of this latest six-game losing streak they’ve struggled.

Zach Plesac was beat up by the Twins Saturday, and Sunday Triston McKenzie’s slider was nowhere near as effective as the first few starts, and Minnesota’s squad of heavy hitters took advantage, hitting three homers to overcome a 3-0 deficit for a 7-5 win.

While it’s certainly very early to be looking ahead, understand that this organization may have its most impactful offseason based on the moves they could be forced to make due to the fiscal position the club could be in.

Here are some moves that the team could very well have to make over the next six months before the 2021 season begins on April 1st 2021 in Kansas City.

Carlos Santana - One of the more popular Indians players sits with a whopping team option at $17.5 million for the 2021 season or a mere $500 thousand buyout.

Santana is hitting an ugly .210 with five homers and 23 runs batted in.

Yes he leads the American League in walks with 39, but the team just isn’t getting the offensive production from him, and unless Santana is willing to take a much, much cheaper two or three year deal, he’ll have $500,000 to his name, but will no longer be a member of the Indians.

Francisco Lindor - This is the one that everyone is going to want to talk about, and the most important one if the team is going to “rebuild” and “revamp” their minor and major league roster for 2021 and beyond.

It’s been no secret that Lindor’s been on the trade market for the last two seasons, but with only one more season under contract in Cleveland, this will be the offseason most likely to see Lindor get dealt.

It’s been covered often that teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the income to afford him, would love to get a hold of Lindor and probably throw $300 million plus at him, but the Indians have been steadfast that they want the prospects who they want for Lindor, and are not just going to give him up for nothing.

Can Tito Francona's Return to the Indians Bench be the Spark the Team Needs?

There’s bound to be a number of teams that will throw their hat in the ring for Lindor, but it still feels like the shortstop is going to be in Dodger blue in 2021, and the Indians will have a number of hopeful high profile prospects to build around.

Brad Hand - The current Indians closer has been nothing but professional dealing with a lot from fans who have wanted him out of the closer role, and this season he’s been everything the team needs from a closer, saving 12 out of 12 games.

Hand is set to make $10 million in 2021 the way his contract is set up, but with a one million dollar buyout, he’s as good as gone, as James Karinchak is being groomed to be the closer of the future.

Karinchak is making $563,000 this season, so he’s a younger, cheaper, and maybe by 2021 an overall better alternative at the Indians closer spot.

Jose Ramirez - Due to make $9.4 million in 2021, would it be a surprise to hear Ramirez’s name pop up when it comes to trade rumors? Ramirez is due to make $11 million in 2022 with a $2 million dollar buyout, and in 2023 at age 30 he’s due to see a salary of $13 million.

By the time 2021 starts Ramirez might be the only starting 2020 infielder left on the roster, and while again you’re likely to hear his name pop up if team’s have interest, here’s a bet he’s on the roster next season - for what could be his last.

Cesar Hernandez - The one big offseason Indians free agent pickup got off to a very solid start, hitting in the leadoff spot he was drawing walks and also getting on base. As the offense has completely tanked over the last 15 or so games, as has Hernandez, who was moved Friday from the leadoff to the number two spot in the batting order.

Hernandez’s average has dropped down to .266, with 19 walks and 47 strikeouts. 19 games ago Hernandez was hitting .281, and he actually raised his average on Sunday with three hits from .257 to .266.

He inked a one-year, $6.2 million dollar deal to play second for the Indians for 2020, but it’s hard to think he’ll be back in 2021.

The Indians are Playing a Dangerous Game with Jose Ramirez



So who plays second for the Tribe next season? At this point this is not exactly the highest thing on the team’s priority list, though they will during the offseason need to figure it out - but don’t be stunned to see it be a young player, possibly one that comes to the team from the Lindor deal that likely happens by Christmas.

There you have it Indians fans - five players who have very much an uncertain future with the Indians franchise after what’s taking place in 2020.

Maybe it’s a good thing for this team to revamp the roster after what’s quickly becoming a massive letdown after a decent start this season?

The roster future is very much in question, the future for Terry Francona as manager feels like it could be in question, and the team has quite a few questions they are going to have to answer.

If there is one thing that can make you feel good it’s the fact that the front office has pulled rabbits out their hats in the past in making deals, but all the things on the list for 2021 already seem somewhat overwhelming.

Let’s see how it all plays out for the Tribe, a team that is going to have to be ultra-creative to be back in any sort of American League playoff hunt next season.

To keep up with all of Cleveland Baseball Insiders’ coverage, click the "follow" button at the top right-hand corner of this page.

For more from Matt Loede, follow him on Twitter @MattLoede. Follow CBI on Twitter @IndiansonSI