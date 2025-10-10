Inside The Reds

Under-the-Radar Reds Prospect Breaks Out with All-Star Season

His future looks bright.

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) wears an MLB Debut patch on his jersey in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the LA Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Reds won 9-8 on a walk-off, bases loaded, single off the bat of shortstop Matt McLain (9) in the bottom of the ninth.
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Elly De La Cruz (44) wears an MLB Debut patch on his jersey in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the LA Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 6, 2023. The Reds won 9-8 on a walk-off, bases loaded, single off the bat of shortstop Matt McLain (9) in the bottom of the ninth. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Iker Redona had an incredible first season with in the Reds' organization. The 17-year-old signed out of Mexico on May 1, 2025 and was assigned to the Dominican Summer League Reds.

The lefty pitched one game for the DSL Reds before being sent to the DSL Rojos, the Reds’ secondary DSL team. He allowed one hit with four strikeouts in two innings. The 17-year-old showcased excellent command with the Rojos. He pitched in 13 games total with a 0.86 ERA in 31 1/3 innings. He only walked three batters with 42 strikeouts. 

With his performance, Redona earned himself a spot on the DSL All-Star team this past season. He would pitch a perfect inning in the game. Two other Reds' prospects joined him on the All-Star team: Pablo Núñez and Adolfo Sánchez.

While Iker Redona isn't on any top prospect rankings or known outside of fans of the DSL, if he can sustain the success, it will only be a matter of time. He will be a player to keep your eye on in 2026. 

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:

Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster

Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram

Published
Ricky Logan
RICKY LOGAN

Ricky Logan is a California native, originally from Yuba City, now living in the greater Cincinnati area with his wife and kids. He’s the co-host and producer of the Red Hot Reds Podcast on YouTube and other social platforms, where he brings commentary and passionate coverage of Cincinnati Reds baseball. He co-hosts the Chatterbox Reds Pregame Show for Chatterbox Sports on YouTube to give pregame analysis for upcoming games and has appeared on various Chatterbox Sports shows. Ricky also serves as an editor and writer for WeLikeSportzPC and recently joined the writing team at Chatterbox Sports covering Reds Minor League Baseball, continuing to grow his presence in the world of sports media.

Home/Cincinnati Reds Minors