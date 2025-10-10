Under-the-Radar Reds Prospect Breaks Out with All-Star Season
Iker Redona had an incredible first season with in the Reds' organization. The 17-year-old signed out of Mexico on May 1, 2025 and was assigned to the Dominican Summer League Reds.
The lefty pitched one game for the DSL Reds before being sent to the DSL Rojos, the Reds’ secondary DSL team. He allowed one hit with four strikeouts in two innings. The 17-year-old showcased excellent command with the Rojos. He pitched in 13 games total with a 0.86 ERA in 31 1/3 innings. He only walked three batters with 42 strikeouts.
With his performance, Redona earned himself a spot on the DSL All-Star team this past season. He would pitch a perfect inning in the game. Two other Reds' prospects joined him on the All-Star team: Pablo Núñez and Adolfo Sánchez.
While Iker Redona isn't on any top prospect rankings or known outside of fans of the DSL, if he can sustain the success, it will only be a matter of time. He will be a player to keep your eye on in 2026.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast