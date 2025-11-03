Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Florence Y'all's Standout
The Cincinnati Reds have signed former Florence Y'all's catcher, Henry Hunter, to a minor league deal.
Hunter, who went undrafted, spent two seasons at UAB and two at Georgia, slashing .233/.349/.428 with 49 extra-base hits over his four seasons in college.
He appeared in 83 games with Georgia, including 69 starts, and helped them advance to a pair of NCAAA Regional appearances as the NO. 7 national seed.
After college, Hunter played in 21 games for the Y'alls. The 22-year-old slashed .260/.353/.356 with seven extra-base hits.
The Reds have an important offseason ahead. They went 83-79 in the 2025 season and returned to the postseason for the first time since 2020, and just the second time since 2013.
Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan, Zack Littell, Wade Miley, Ian Gibaut, Miguel Andujar, and Santiago Espinal are all free agents this offseason.
Austin Hays, Scott Barlow, and Brent Suter all have contract options the team must decide on.
You can see the full announcement below:
