Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Hits Free Agent Market After Option Declined
Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Michael Lorenzen is back on the free agent market after the Kansas City Royals declined their end of the $12 million mutual option, according to MLB.com's Anne Rogers.
Lorenzen, who signed a one-year, seven-million-dollar deal with the Royals with a mutual option for 2026, started 26 games for Kansas City last season.
The veteran right-hander went 7-11 with a 4.64 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 141 2/3 innings. His 141 2/3 innings were the second-most innings he's thrown in his career.
Lorenzen spent seven seasons in Cincinnati and went 23-23 over 295 appearances from 2015-2021. The 33-year-old racked up 406 strikeouts in 473 1/3 innings with the Reds.
In his time with Cincinnati, Lorenzen also had some success offensively. In 147 plate appearances, Lorenzen slashed .233/.282/.429 with 11 extra-base hits, including seven home runs.
The Reds drafted him in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft, and he made his Major League debut on April 29, 2015, throwing five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing three runs on eight hits and striking out five.
It will be interesting to see if Lorenzen wants to be a starter again in 2026 or if he's willing to take a role out of the bullpen.
