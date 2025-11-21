Cincinnati Reds Announce Numerous Roster Moves on Friday
In this story:
The Cincinnati Reds announced multiple roster moves on Friday afternoon.
They non-tendered catcher Will Banfield, right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz, and right-handed pitcher Carson Spiers.
They agreed to a one-year contract with left-handed relief pitcher Sam Moll.
The Reds acquired Moll from the Athletics in July of 2023 with pitching prospect Joe Boyle.
The left-hander has appeared in 96 games for Cincinnati over the last three seasons and has an ERA of 3.24 during that time. However, Moll struggled in 2025. In 23 games, Moll had an ERA of 6.38 and walked 10 batters.
Although he struggled, it was mostly against right-handed batters, who had an OPS of 1.032 against him. Left-handers slashed just .171/.261/.366 and had just four extra-base hits against him in 47 at-bats.
The Reds don't have many left-handed options in the bullpen and really need Moll to return to his old self for the 2026 season.
You can see the team's full announcement below:
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.