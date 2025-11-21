Cincinnati Reds Announce Numerous Roster Moves on Friday

The Cincinnati Reds announced multiple roster moves on Friday afternoon.

They non-tendered catcher Will Banfield, right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz, and right-handed pitcher Carson Spiers.

They agreed to a one-year contract with left-handed relief pitcher Sam Moll.

The Reds acquired Moll from the Athletics in July of 2023 with pitching prospect Joe Boyle.

The left-hander has appeared in 96 games for Cincinnati over the last three seasons and has an ERA of 3.24 during that time. However, Moll struggled in 2025. In 23 games, Moll had an ERA of 6.38 and walked 10 batters.

Although he struggled, it was mostly against right-handed batters, who had an OPS of 1.032 against him. Left-handers slashed just .171/.261/.366 and had just four extra-base hits against him in 47 at-bats.

The Reds don't have many left-handed options in the bullpen and really need Moll to return to his old self for the 2026 season.

You can see the team's full announcement below:

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



