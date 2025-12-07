Reds Bring Back Two Familiar Faces on New Deals

The Cincinnati Reds have signed right-handed pitcher Roddery Munoz and catcher Will Banfield to minor league deals.

Both players were non-tendered earlier this offseason.

Munoz appeared in nine games for St. Louis last season, giving up 10 runs on nine hits in 11 innings of work.

In Triple-A, Munoz has a lot more success, with a 3.28 ERA in 38 games with the Memphis Redbirds. The 25-year-old was the Braves' 21st-ranked prospect in the 2023 season.

"The 6-foot-2 right-hander has swing-and-miss stuff, relying mostly on a fastball-slider combination to get things done. His four-seamer and sinker both sit around 94-96 mph, topping out at 98, so there’s velo there,"MLB Pipeline wrote. "He really leans on the low-90s slider, an out pitch that can be a true plus and has cutter-like action to it, missing a healthy amount of bats with it. He has an 89-91 mph changeup, but it's clearly his third pitch."

Banfield originally signed with the Reds last offseason. He appeared in seven games for Cincinnati in 2025, going 1-10 with six strikeouts. He appeared in 79 games with Triple-A Louisville, slashing .214/.270/.292 with 25 extra-base hits.

The 26-year-old was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Banfield provides Cincinnati with catching depth, which they don't have much of.

