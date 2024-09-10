Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Tuesday, September 10, 2024: Spurs Announce 2024-25 Restaurant Lineup

The San Antonio Spurs selected 12 local restaurants to participate in their Culinary Residency program for the upcoming season.
Happy Tuesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.

Just as much as the San Antonio Spurs' roster is preparing for their preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, so, too, is the game operations staff. Prepping Frost Bank Center isn't an easy task, and the Spurs will certainly do their part to make the fan experience as strong as it can be.

That includes the team's annual Culinary Residency Program.

Now in its fourth season, the program provides local restaurants the chance to showcase their dishes at home games throughout the season, providing them exposure and growth opportunities. This season, the field expanded from eight restaurants to 12.

Here is the full list:

  • The Hayden
  • Benjie's Munch
  • Sweet Cheeks Bake Shop
  • Crepelandia210
  • Tacos Al Carbon Cabron
  • K-Pop Dogs
  • The Purple Pig BBQ
  • DonutNV
  • Hotaru Sushi
  • Bussin' Q
  • Cake Llama
  • Maui's on Main

“The Spurs Culinary Residency Program is more than just a showcase of delicious food," Spurs Sports & Entertainment Associate Director Culinary Experience Kevin Barker said. "It’s a celebration of the stories and passion behind each local business ... we want to highlight the unique narratives and culinary traditions that make San Antonio's food scene so special.”

Anytime you're at Frost Bank Center this season, be sure to check out the menu. You might just find your new favorite.

1. READ: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM HARRISON INGRAM NEXT SEASON

Selected in the second round of the NBA draft in June, former North Carolina Tar Heel Harrison Ingram aims to carve out his path with the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract.

2. READ: PATRICK BEVERLEY SHARES HIGH PRAISE FOR VICTOR WEMBANYAMA

Former NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley has set high expectations for San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.

3. READ: CAN MALACHI FLYNN REALISTICALLY MAKE SPURS ROSTER?

Former Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn has quite a few roadblocks ahead on his path to securing a regular-season roster spot with the San Antonio Spurs.

Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn (14) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10).
Apr 12, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn (14) controls the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) defends during the first half at American Airlines Center. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:

Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez

Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram

There are 42 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:

San Antonio Spurs Preseason

Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

