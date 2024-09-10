Spurs Starter, Tuesday, September 10, 2024: Spurs Announce 2024-25 Restaurant Lineup
Just as much as the San Antonio Spurs' roster is preparing for their preseason opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder, so, too, is the game operations staff. Prepping Frost Bank Center isn't an easy task, and the Spurs will certainly do their part to make the fan experience as strong as it can be.
That includes the team's annual Culinary Residency Program.
Now in its fourth season, the program provides local restaurants the chance to showcase their dishes at home games throughout the season, providing them exposure and growth opportunities. This season, the field expanded from eight restaurants to 12.
Here is the full list:
- The Hayden
- Benjie's Munch
- Sweet Cheeks Bake Shop
- Crepelandia210
- Tacos Al Carbon Cabron
- K-Pop Dogs
- The Purple Pig BBQ
- DonutNV
- Hotaru Sushi
- Bussin' Q
- Cake Llama
- Maui's on Main
“The Spurs Culinary Residency Program is more than just a showcase of delicious food," Spurs Sports & Entertainment Associate Director Culinary Experience Kevin Barker said. "It’s a celebration of the stories and passion behind each local business ... we want to highlight the unique narratives and culinary traditions that make San Antonio's food scene so special.”
Anytime you're at Frost Bank Center this season, be sure to check out the menu. You might just find your new favorite.
Now, here are the headlines:
THE NEWS
1. READ: WHAT TO EXPECT FROM HARRISON INGRAM NEXT SEASON
Selected in the second round of the NBA draft in June, former North Carolina Tar Heel Harrison Ingram aims to carve out his path with the San Antonio Spurs on a two-way contract.
2. READ: PATRICK BEVERLEY SHARES HIGH PRAISE FOR VICTOR WEMBANYAMA
Former NBA journeyman Patrick Beverley has set high expectations for San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama.
3. READ: CAN MALACHI FLYNN REALISTICALLY MAKE SPURS ROSTER?
Former Detroit Pistons guard Malachi Flynn has quite a few roadblocks ahead on his path to securing a regular-season roster spot with the San Antonio Spurs.
THE DRAFT
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
- How Will Chris Paul Mentor Stephon Castle?
- Stephon Castle Knows Winning, Now Has Chance To Keep At It
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
- Harrison Ingram's Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024
THE SCHEDULE
There are 42 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
- MPJ Sends Message to Lakers Player On Instagram
- Trae Young Names NBA's Current Top-5 Shooters
- Tristan Thompson Re-Signs With Cleveland Cavaliers
- Austin Reaves Releases 2nd Signature Shoe
- Dwight Howard To Compete On 'Dancing with the Stars'
