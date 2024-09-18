Spurs Starter, Wednesday, September 18, 2024: LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama Featured On Exclusive Trading Card
As Victor Wembanyama gears up for his second NBA season, his value for the San Antonio Spurs is only set to increase. And at the same time, so is his memorabilia's.
Recently, a new trading card featuring the rookie was announced as part of Topps' "2023-24 Mercury: Victor Wembanyama" release, but the young Spurs star isn't the only one featured on it.
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joins Wembanyama on the limited-edition, which has six prints and two variations: one SuperFractor release, pictured above, and five red prints. Both players' autographs appear under their photos as well, making the card even more valuable.
Wembanyama's Pre-NBA Rookie Card Auctions For Record Amount
Wembanyama hasn't reached nearly the status as his co-star, but with as much attention as he received entering the NBA, he could be well on his way if he continues to develop the way he's expected to. That's something the Spurs certainly hope for.
And for any collectors who stumble upon the card themselves, it makes it a very-welcome surprise.
5 ESSENTIAL POINTS OF VICTOR WEMBANYAMA'S MVP CASE
As he begins his second year in the league, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama faces significant expectations.
SPURS WAIVE SUMMER LEAGUE STANDOUT JAMAREE BOUYEA
The San Antonio Spurs now have 20 rostered players and 18 open spots, including the two-way contract previously occupied by Jamaree Bouyea, ahead of training camp.
HOW GREGG POPOVICH HELPED DEMAR DEROZAN THROUGH TOUGH TIMES
In an interview with ESPN, former San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan spoke openly about his experiences during his time with the Silver & Black.
Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:
Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle
- Stephon Castle, With Humility, Is Ready For Rookie Season
- Stephon Castle's Fitting Connection to Tim Duncan
- Who Should Spurs' Starting Point Guard Be On Opening Night?
- How Will Chris Paul Mentor Stephon Castle?
- Stephon Castle Knows Winning, Now Has Chance To Keep At It
Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez
Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram
- Despite Loss, Spurs Looking to Finish Summer League Strong
- Who Deserves 2-Way Contracts After Summer League?
- Harrison Ingram Ready To ‘Achieve His Dreams’ After Signing With Spurs
- Harrison Ingram's Role with the San Antonio Spurs: What to Expect in 2024
There are 34 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
