Inside The Spurs

Spurs Starter, Wednesday, September 18, 2024: LeBron James, Victor Wembanyama Featured On Exclusive Trading Card

Your daily briefing on what's going on with the San Antonio Spurs, including news, draft & more.

Matt Guzman

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) shoots against France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) in the first half in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena.
Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; United States guard LeBron James (6) shoots against France power forward Victor Wembanyama (32) in the first half in the men's basketball gold medal game during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Accor Arena. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

Happy Wednesday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your afternoon Spurs Starter.

As Victor Wembanyama gears up for his second NBA season, his value for the San Antonio Spurs is only set to increase. And at the same time, so is his memorabilia's.

Recently, a new trading card featuring the rookie was announced as part of Topps' "2023-24 Mercury: Victor Wembanyama" release, but the young Spurs star isn't the only one featured on it.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James joins Wembanyama on the limited-edition, which has six prints and two variations: one SuperFractor release, pictured above, and five red prints. Both players' autographs appear under their photos as well, making the card even more valuable.

READ MORE: Wembanyama's Pre-NBA Rookie Card Auctions For Record Amount

Wembanyama hasn't reached nearly the status as his co-star, but with as much attention as he received entering the NBA, he could be well on his way if he continues to develop the way he's expected to. That's something the Spurs certainly hope for.

And for any collectors who stumble upon the card themselves, it makes it a very-welcome surprise.

Now, here are some headlines:

THE NEWS

1. READ: 5 ESSENTIAL POINTS OF VICTOR WEMBANYAMA'S MVP CASE

As he begins his second year in the league, San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama faces significant expectations.

Read the full story at the link above.

2. READ: SPURS WAIVE SUMMER LEAGUE STANDOUT JAMAREE BOUYEA

The San Antonio Spurs now have 20 rostered players and 18 open spots, including the two-way contract previously occupied by Jamaree Bouyea, ahead of training camp.

Read the full story at the link above.

San Antonio Spurs guard Jamaree Bouyea (15) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter.
Jul 13, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Jamaree Bouyea (15) shoots against the Portland Trail Blazers during the second quarter at Thomas & Mack Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

3. READ: HOW GREGG POPOVICH HELPED DEMAR DEROZAN THROUGH TOUGH TIMES

In an interview with ESPN, former San Antonio Spurs forward DeMar DeRozan spoke openly about his experiences during his time with the Silver & Black.

Read the full story at the link above.

THE DRAFT

Now that the 2024 NBA Draft is over, you can check out the newest Spurs and what they might bring to the team next season and down the road. Below are the some stories about the rookies selected:

Round 1, Pick No. 4: Stephon Castle

Round 2, Pick No. 36: Juan Núñez

Round 2, Pick No. 48: Harrison Ingram

THE SCHEDULE

There are 34 days until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.

Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:

San Antonio Spurs Preseason

Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)

San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule

Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets

Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks

Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers

Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers

Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies

Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break

Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons

March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers

April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors

AROUND THE NBA

Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:

Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.

THE CLOSER

Check out our homepage for more news and follow us on the platforms below. Thank you for tuning in and enjoy the rest of your Wednesday.

  • Subscribe To Our Newsletter Here
Published
Matt Guzman

MATT GUZMAN

Matt Guzman is a sports journalist and storyteller from Austin, Texas. He serves as a credentialed reporter and site manager for San Antonio Spurs On SI and a staff writer for multiple collegiate sites in the same network. In the world of professional sports, he is a firm believer that athletes are people, too, and intends to tell stories of players and teams’ true, behind-the-scenes character that otherwise would not be seen through strong narrative writing, hooking ledes and passionate words.

Home/News