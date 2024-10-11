Spurs Starter, Friday, October 11, 2024: Victor Wembanyama's Wild Workout Regimen
Happy Friday, Por Vida fans! Welcome to your morning Spurs Starter.
Victor Wembanyama, entering his second year with the San Antonio Spurs, has packed on 20-25 pounds of muscle during the offseason, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
The 7-foot-4 rising star has undergone an intense workout regimen designed to prepare him for the physical challenges of the NBA.
READ MORE: Spurs Beat Magic in Preseason; Wembanyama, Paul Show Early Chemistry
Wembanyama, already known for his extraordinary blend of size, agility, and skill, focused on building strength to complement his game.
Concerns about his slight build were raised during his rookie season, but this offseason, he has made strides to address them. Charania noted that his workouts have been rigorous, aimed at increasing his durability and boosting his impact on the court.
The added weight is expected to improve Wembanyama’s ability to defend in the paint and hold his ground against more physical opponents. On offense, his increased strength will aid him in finishing through contact and creating space for scoring opportunities.
As Wembanyama prepares for his sophomore season, his physical development is another reason for optimism in San Antonio.
After showing flashes of brilliance during his rookie year, he looks poised to make an even bigger impact with his improved physique and experience.
THE NEWS
Selected with the No. 4 pick in last year’s draft, the UConn standout could be on the road to stardom in San Antonio.
Read the full story at the link above.
After a long and successful career, the sharpshooter is calling it quits.
Read the full story at the link above.
MEDIA DAY, TRAINING CAMP
Now that the Media Day is over and the 2024-25 season is set to kick off, you can check out the stories surrounding the team as it gears up for the beginning of the preseason.
THE SCHEDULE
There are two weeks until opening night of the 2024-25 NBA season, but the San Antonio Spurs have more to look forward to prior to that. The regular season schedule will be released at 2 p.m. Central, but the entire preseason schedule, the NBA Cup slate and the Christmas Day schedule has.
Below is a list of dates and start times (all in CST) for all relevant Spurs games:
San Antonio Spurs Preseason
Oct. 7: Home vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (L 112-107)
Oct. 9: Home vs. Orlando Magic (W 107-97)
Oct. 12: Home vs. Utah Jazz (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
Oct. 15: Away at Miami Heat (Tipoff 6:30 p.m.)
Oct. 17: Away at Houston Rockets (Tipoff 7 p.m.)
San Antonio Spurs Regular Season Schedule
Oct. 24: Season Opener at Dallas Mavericks
Oct. 26: Home opener vs. Houston Rockets
Nov. 15: Group Play Begins vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Dec. 10: NBA Cup Knockout Rounds Begin
Dec. 25: MSG Christmas at New York Knicks
Dec. 31: New Year's vs. LA Clippers
Jan. 23-25: Paris Games vs. Indiana Pacers
Feb. 3: Rodeo Road Trip Begins at Memphis Grizzlies
Feb. 14-16: All-Star Break
Feb. 20: Spurs Get Moody vs. Phoenix Suns
Feb. 21: Spurs Get Moody vs. Detroit Pistons
March 21: Longest Home Stand Ends vs. Philadelphia 76ers
April 6: Final Road Trip Begins at Portland Trail Blazers
April 13: Final Home Game vs. Toronto Raptors
AROUND THE NBA
Catch up on some of the league-wide headlines below:
Also, be sure to follow along with Spurs On SI's NBA tracker, with more detailed breakdowns of major league news and updates.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
He's Lebron James. That's what makes him difficult to guard.- Gregg Popovich
THIS DAY IN SPURS HISTORY
October 11, 1973: The Spurs released former first-round draft pick Luka Samanic.
THE CLOSER
