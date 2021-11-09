Kyle Shanahan is Massively Failing the 49ers

All of the failures that the San Francisco 49ers are facing this season can be attributed to head coach Kyle Shanahan.

“Failure of execution starts with me."

That is what Kyle Shanahan said on a conference call Monday with reporters.

These are words that actually struck me with great surprise. Accountability hasn't been much of Shanahan's forte. It was the right thing for him to do. He cannot shield himself with his players. It is on the head coach to take responsibility for the errors of the team. You are either coaching it or allowing it as the head man.

Hardly anything has gone right for the 49ers this season. They are seeing minimal return on investment with their recent draft classes, the offense cannot find it's groove or identity and big-picture personnel decisions are a mess. The 49ers are supposed to be a playoff team, but the short sightedness of Shanahan has caused the season to spiral out of control. 2021 is a missed opportunity for the 49ers.

Shanahan is massively failing the 49ers.

Everything starts and ends with him. From playing Josh Norman and Dre Kirkpatrick over promising rookies, to how he treats his players such as Brandon Aiyuk unjustly, the ego and arrogance of Shanahan is enormous. And for a guy who hasn't accomplished much in his career, he sure acts like he has a reason to feel like he's on top. You don't see Sean McVay and Matt LaFleur conduct themselves in such a manner.

There are so many aspects of the 49ers that are plaguing this team. It is hard to tell if Shanahan or even some players care. Losing to a Cardinals team without Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins, and J.J. Watt summarizes how this season has gone for the 49ers. It is just an absolute failure.

But the failures by Shanahan this year are poised to leak into 2022.

It all starts with his handling of the quarterbacks. Unless you live under a rock, everyone knows how hard the 49ers wanted to upgrade that position. They were involved in practically every rumor and deal. So when the 49ers drafted Trey Lance, you would think that there was a chance he could beat out Jimmy Garoppolo. It only makes sense to let your raw rookie soak in as much playing time as possible to get him up to speed. He did miss out the 2020 season essentially afterall.

However, Shanahan stuck in his stubborn and short sighted ways, didn't see it that way. Mike Silver of Bally Sports dropped an excellent nugget in his latest article regarding the 49ers' handling of Lance in training camp.

A week into training camp, coaches believed Lance had grasped Shanahan’s intricate offense so quickly that they might be able to accelerate the plan and start him right away. Then he leveled off, lost confidence and clearly became a less appealing option than Garoppolo — who had his best training camp as a Niner, by far— though Shanahan and his assistants were excited about the prospect of using a “Trey Lance Package” to keep teams off balance.

Unbelievable.

Lance was reportedly looking HOT in the first five practices. It makes sense now why he fell off. I attended a handful of practices a week after that, and it did not look like Lance was playing freely. He looked okay and solid when I was there, but you could tell that he was capped. It's even more obvious that he was capped since Shanahan never let him run with the first-team offense against the first-team defense. Shanahan missed an opportunity to get his rookie quarterback developed by then and he's burning away time now by continuing to roll out Garoppolo.

The failures of Garoppolo are basically Shanahan's failures. He knows the player Garoppolo is. All the wide open receivers that Garoppolo doesn't hit or see are on Shanahan. Lance's time to grow becomes slower and delayed because of Shanahan's failures this season. He won't even have a playoff appearance to show for it and use it as an excuse. Now all he will have is a longer uphill journey with Lance to get him rounded out, which puts Shanahan in a precarious spot. Time now shortens since he is wasting away his rookie season. He needs Lance to become great.

Because despite all of the failures he has registered at this point, it can all wash away if they hit on the Lance pick.