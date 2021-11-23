Kevin Huber Offers Up Big Time Praise for Evan McPherson

"He's got an explosiveness that I've really never experienced."

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson tied an NFL record on Sunday by making three field goals from 50 yards or more.

He's 6-of-7 from 50+ yards and he's made 15-of-18 attempts so far this season.

Bengals punter Kevin Huber praised McPherson prior to Sunday's game during his conversation with Dan Hoard on the Bengals Booth Podcast.

"He's got an explosiveness that I've really never experienced," Huber said. "The closest I can say is when we play against Tucker in Baltimore. The ball kinda comes off very similar and I think Evan's done a great job. He's got a great mental part of it, he's very knowledgable about the position and he knows right away if he misses a kick what he did [wrong]. He does a great job adjusting. He listens really well to Darren (Simmons) and he's got a great future ahead of him."

Huber is in his 13th season and has played 200 regular season games. He's worked with plenty of kickers over the years.

Not only did he have high praise for McPherson, but he said those words before the rookies' record-setting day.

McPherson gives the Bengals an added element that haven't had in past years. They need him to continue to play great down the stretch if they're going to make a playoff run.

Listen to Hoard's entire conversation with Huber below.

