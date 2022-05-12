Three Predictions for the Bengals' 2022 Schedule
CINCINNATI — The entire NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.
Cincinnati is expected to get the maximum (five) primetime games following their run to Super Bowl LVI. We also know they have the third-hardest strength of schedule behind the Rams and Cardinals.
Here are three bold predictions ahead of Thursday night's schedule reveal.
Primetime Home Opener
The Bengals only played in primetime once last season. We know that's going to change this season.
Cincinnati opens at home for a third-straight year and this time it's on Sunday Night Football.
It might be against Baltimore, maybe it's against Buffalo or Kansas City, but don't be shocked if the Bengals are hosting a primetime game Week 1 at Paul Brown Stadium.
Bright Lights on the Road
The Bengals might get five primetime games, but don't expect them all to be at home. Cincinnati ends up with three road games on Thursday, Sunday or Monday Night Football.
With road matchups against Baltimore, Tampa Bay, New England, Dallas and New Orleans, it's easy to see a path for the Bengals to play at least three primetime games on the road.
There's been rumblings about a matchup with Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. That's obviously a national game, but wouldn't could as an official primetime contest.
Battle of Ohio Delayed
It wouldn't be shocking to see the Bengals' matchups with the Browns pushed towards the middle or even the end of the 2022 season.
With Deshaun Watson potential suspension looming, it would be wise for schedule makers to push back the Browns' matchups with the Bengals.
Burrow versus Watson would be must-see TV, especially if both teams are fighting for a playoff spot. Look for one, if not both of these matchups to be played in November or December.
