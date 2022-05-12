Three Predictions for the Bengals' 2022 Schedule

CINCINNATI — The entire NFL schedule will be released on Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati is expected to get the maximum (five) primetime games following their run to Super Bowl LVI. We also know they have the third-hardest strength of schedule behind the Rams and Cardinals.

Here are three bold predictions ahead of Thursday night's schedule reveal.

Primetime Home Opener © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK The Bengals only played in primetime once last season. We know that's going to change this season. Cincinnati opens at home for a third-straight year and this time it's on Sunday Night Football. It might be against Baltimore, maybe it's against Buffalo or Kansas City, but don't be shocked if the Bengals are hosting a primetime game Week 1 at Paul Brown Stadium. Bright Lights on the Road © Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK The Bengals might get five primetime games, but don't expect them all to be at home. Cincinnati ends up with three road games on Thursday, Sunday or Monday Night Football. With road matchups against Baltimore, Tampa Bay, New England, Dallas and New Orleans, it's easy to see a path for the Bengals to play at least three primetime games on the road. There's been rumblings about a matchup with Dallas on Thanksgiving Day. That's obviously a national game, but wouldn't could as an official primetime contest. Battle of Ohio Delayed USA Today Images It wouldn't be shocking to see the Bengals' matchups with the Browns pushed towards the middle or even the end of the 2022 season. With Deshaun Watson potential suspension looming, it would be wise for schedule makers to push back the Browns' matchups with the Bengals. Burrow versus Watson would be must-see TV, especially if both teams are fighting for a playoff spot. Look for one, if not both of these matchups to be played in November or December.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary



No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul

Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents

Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson

Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson

NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter

Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok