Way Too Early Regular Season Prediction for the 2022 Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The NFL released the 2022 regular season schedule last week.
The Bengals are hoping to make another Super Bowl run. They have five primetime matchups and three more nationally televised games (4:25 ET kickoff).
It's time to make our way too early prediction for the 2022 Bengals. Check out our picks for all 17 regular season games below.
Weeks 1-7
Regular Season
Week 1: Sept. 11 — Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
The Bengals keep it rolling against the Steelers in Week 1. Pittsburgh has a big question make at quarterback and Cincinnati wins their fourth-straight game over their division rival.
Overall Record: 1-0
Week 2: Sept. 18 — at Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
This is a tough matchup, but the Bengals' stars have performed well on big stages. It doesn't get much bigger than Jerry World. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase put up huge numbers and Cincinnati improves to 2-0.
Overall Record: 2-0
Week 3: Sept. 25 — at New York Jets - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
The Bengals lost to the Jets last season. That won't happen again. C.J. Uzomah loses in the first matchup against his former team.
Overall Record: 3-0
Week 4: Sept. 29 (TNF) — Miami Dolphins - 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)
Cincinnati's first primetime game of the year is at home. The Dolphins have a ton of talent, but Burrow outplays Tua Tagovailoa and the Bengals finish September with a perfect record.
Overall Record: 4-0
Week 5: Oct. 9 — at Baltimore Ravens - 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
Cincinnati swept Baltimore last season, but Lamar Jackson squeaks past Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.
Overall Record: 4-1
Week 6: Oct. 16 — at New Orleans Saints - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
Burrow and Chase play in Louisiana for the first time since they led LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019. The dynamic duo puts on a show and leads Cincinnati past a talented New Orleans squad.
Overall Record: 5-1
Week 7: Oct. 23 — Atlanta Falcons - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
There are no easy wins in the NFL, but the Bengals should take care of a rebuilding Falcons team at home.
Overall Record: 6-1
Weeks 8-14
Week 8: Oct. 31 — at Cleveland Browns - 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)
The Browns have a chance to be one of the AFC's top teams with Deshaun Watson on the field. Assuming he's active for this matchup, Cleveland finds a way to beat Cincinnati at First Energy Stadium.
Overall Record: 6-2
Week 9: Nov. 6 — Carolina Panthers - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)
The Bengals bounce back from a Monday night loss to the Browns with a big win over Carolina before the bye week.
Overall Record: 7-2
Week 10: Bye
Week 11: Nov. 20 — at Pittsburgh Steelers - 8:20 p.m. (NBC)
The Bengals have lost back-to-back primetime games, but the losing streak ends in Pittsburgh. Joe Mixon runs wild and Cincinnati sweeps the Steelers for a second-straight season.
Overall Record: 8-2
Week 12: Nov. 27 — at Tennessee Titans - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
The Titans could still be in the playoff mix, but they traded A.J. Brown and could take a step back this season. The Bengals have too much firepower on offense and find a way to win in Nashville.
Overall Record: 9-2
Week 13: Dec. 4 — Kansas City Chiefs - 4:25 p.m. (FOX)
The Bengals beat the Chiefs twice last season, including a 27-24 win in the AFC Championship Game. Kansas City gets some revenge, handing Cincinnati their third loss of the season.
Overall Record: 9-3
Week 14: Dec. 11 — Cleveland Browns - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
The Bengals got swept by the Browns last season. That won't happen again, even with Watson. Burrow gets his first win over Cleveland.
Overall Record: 10-3
Weeks 15-18
Week 15: Dec. 18 — at Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 4:25 p.m. (CBS)
Burrow gets his shot at Tom Brady and gets it done on the road.
Chase has a huge day and the Bengals beat the Buccaneers in what could be a Super Bowl preview.
Overall Record: 11-3
Week 16: Dec. 24 — at New England Patriots (Sat) - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)
The Bengals beat Brady the week prior, but they lose to his former team the following week. Bill Belichick cooks up something special and the Patriots beat the Bengals at home.
Overall Record: 11-4
Week 17: Jan. 2 — Buffalo Bills - 8:30 p.m. (ESPN/ABC)
This could be for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Expect the Bengals to play well, but the Bills win on a last second field goal.
Overall Record: 11-5
Week 18: Jan. 8 — Baltimore Ravens - TBD
The Bengals finish the season strong and go into the playoffs with a win. They've won three of their last four against the Ravens.
Final Record: 12-5
For more on the Bengals' 2022 season, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Report: Jessie Bates Planning to Skip OTA's and Training Camp
Watch: Highlights From Bengals Rookie Minicamp
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Regular Season Schedule
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial
Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense
Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery
Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North
Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary
No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong
NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill
Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise
Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class
Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again
Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense
Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks
Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill
Read More
Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul
Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents
Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson
Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson
NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter
Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt
Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback
Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams
Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals
Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31
Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery
Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast