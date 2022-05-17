Regular Season

Week 1: Sept. 11 — Pittsburgh Steelers - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

The Bengals keep it rolling against the Steelers in Week 1. Pittsburgh has a big question make at quarterback and Cincinnati wins their fourth-straight game over their division rival.

Overall Record: 1-0

Week 2: Sept. 18 — at Dallas Cowboys - 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

This is a tough matchup, but the Bengals' stars have performed well on big stages. It doesn't get much bigger than Jerry World. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase put up huge numbers and Cincinnati improves to 2-0.

Overall Record: 2-0

Week 3: Sept. 25 — at New York Jets - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

The Bengals lost to the Jets last season. That won't happen again. C.J. Uzomah loses in the first matchup against his former team.

Overall Record: 3-0

Week 4: Sept. 29 (TNF) — Miami Dolphins - 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Cincinnati's first primetime game of the year is at home. The Dolphins have a ton of talent, but Burrow outplays Tua Tagovailoa and the Bengals finish September with a perfect record.

Overall Record: 4-0

Week 5: Oct. 9 — at Baltimore Ravens - 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Cincinnati swept Baltimore last season, but Lamar Jackson squeaks past Burrow and the Bengals on Sunday Night Football.

Overall Record: 4-1

Week 6: Oct. 16 — at New Orleans Saints - 1:00 p.m. (CBS)

Burrow and Chase play in Louisiana for the first time since they led LSU to a perfect 15-0 record and a National Championship in 2019. The dynamic duo puts on a show and leads Cincinnati past a talented New Orleans squad.

Overall Record: 5-1

Week 7: Oct. 23 — Atlanta Falcons - 1:00 p.m. (FOX)

There are no easy wins in the NFL, but the Bengals should take care of a rebuilding Falcons team at home.