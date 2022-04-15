Bengals to Host Houston Defensive Lineman David Anenih For Top-30 Visit
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are hunt the hunt for defensive linemen.
Cincinnati will host David Anenih for a top-30 visit next week according to Justin Melo of The Draft Network.
At 6-foot-2, 245 pounds, Anenih is small, but he tested well during his Pro Day. He ran a 4.74 40-yard dash and posted a 36.5-inch vertical leap.
He's expected to be a late round draft pick. Cincinnati has three selections in the final two rounds. That's probably where Anenih will be picked.
He was productive for Houston last season, finishing with 30 tackles (10 for loss) and five sacks.
For thoughts on the Bengals' draft plans, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Report: Andrew Booth's Draft Stock is Dropping
NFL Teams Have Second Round Grade on Iowa Center Tyler Linderbaum
Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Does Jelani Woods' Athleticism Translate to the Field?
Tyler Linderbaum Posts Elite Numbers at Pro Day
Cincinnati Adds Top Players at Multiple Positions in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Bring in Alec Pierce for Top-30 Visit
Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Andrew Booth is a Menace at Cornerback
Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer
Analyzing Veteran Cornerback Options Ahead of 2022 NFL Draft
Read More
Film Breakdown: Is Florida CB Kaiir Elam a Good Fit in Cincinnati?
Mock Draft 1.0: Bengals Take Best Player Available
Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details
Film Breakdown: Kenyon Green an Intriguing Option for Bengals
Bengals Meet With Three Tight Ends Prior to 2022 NFL Draft
Bengals "Actively" Looking Into Building Practice Facility
Tyrann Mathieu Praises Joe Burrow
Chad Johnson Praises Ja'Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle
NFL Draft Film Breakdown: Analyzing Zion Johnson's Fit With Cincinnati Bengals
Film Breakdown: Tyler Linderbaum Shines Despite Size Concerns
La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals
Door Still Open in Potential Larry Ogunjobi Return
Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals
Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals