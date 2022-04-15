Film Breakdown: Is UCLA Tight End Greg Dulcich A Good Fit With the Bengals?

Dulcich has all of the abilities and traits that you look for in a modern move tight end while having some potential to grow as a blocker.

It’s easy to see how his receiving ability will translate to the NFL. He has a lot of portable skills and traits while having some nuance and technical ability as well. For a college player, Dulcich has a good release at both the first and second level.

He has shown the ability to keep his body clean from reroutes at the second level while at the first level he has shown a variety of releases from a quick speed release with a rip to a split release with a swat and swim. He can use physicality while running his routes to create extra space while not extending his arm when he pushes off. He also has the ability to get separation by using his feet and making good cuts while running routes. The ability to read the coverage and sit in the voids of zones is a bit mixed right now. There were times when he had a miscommunication with the quarterback and it seemed as if he should have sat down in the zone instead of continuing a route. His athleticism makes him a dangerous threat at the second and third levels of the field while his ability to run after the catch makes him a threat to break open any play. He needs to keep working on his release because it’s not perfect, especially at the first level and he needs to continue to get better as a route runner because of how he rounds some of his routes, but overall it’s easy to see how Dulcich could become a mismatch nightmare at the NFL level.

When it comes to blocking, Dulcich’s transition is a bit murkier. I think he could become at least a solid run blocking tight end, but it requires some imagination and will not be done immediately. He's a willing blocker, but his smaller frame makes it so that his lack of technique really shows. Dulcich consistently plays too high when trying to block which hurts him from a leverage perspective. He also gives up his chest and has wide hand placement. This has allowed defenders to control him at the line of scrimmage.

His willingness to block allows him to “die slowly” more often than not so that he is not blowing up plays, but overall he’s a net negative when he attempts to block currently. I think you can see the potential when he stalk blocks defensive backs because he will put himself in good body position and fight through the whistle. He has added about 40 pounds of muscle since walking onto the UCLA football team and will need to continue gaining good weight at the NFL level if he wants to become an all around tight end.

Scheme Fit

He should begin his career as essentially a pseudo wide receiver/big slot. He can effectively work any block required out of a slot WR (stalk block, digging out a safety on duo) but will not be able to play in-line until he fixes his technique and adds about 10-15 pounds of mass. As a receiver he can do everything required and could be a positive contributor in year one.

Grade

Late 2nd Round

NFL Comparison

Jermichael Finley