The Bengals Are Home Underdogs in Sunday's Matchup Against 49ers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals (7-5) opened as favorites in Sunday's matchup against the 49ers (6-6), but that changed on Wednesday.
San Francisco is a 1.5-point favorite according to the SI SportsBook. The over/under for Sunday's game is set at 48.5.
The betting line changed presumably because of the Bengals' injuries. The good news is Joe Burrow, Joe Mixon, Tee Higgins Chidobe Awuzie, Riley Reiff and Trey Hopkins are all expected to play on Sunday, despite dealing with various injuries.
Cincinnati will be without linebackers Logan Wilson and Markus Bailey, but they're much healthier than some thought they would be earlier in the week.
For more on the matchup, watch the video below.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Keys to Victory: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers
All Bengals Staff Shares Picks for Sunday's Game Against 49ers
Watch: Joe Burrow Resumes Practice, Bengals Getting Healthier
Ken Anderson Weighs in on Ja'Marr Chase's Struggles
Bengals' Defense Could Get Boost With Trae Waynes
Film Room: How Defenses Are Stopping Chase and How the Bengals Can Adjust
Trae Waynes and D'Ante Smith Cleared to Practice
Did Justin Herbert Outplay Joe Burrow? Former NFL QB Weighs In
AFC Playoff Breakdown: Where the Bengals Stand After Week 13 Loss
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
In Depth Breakdown of Bengals' Showcase: My Cause, My Cleats
Winners and Losers Following the Bengals' Loss to the Chargers
Zac Taylor Takes Blame After Loss to Chargers
Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Chargers 41-22
Read More
Burrow vs Herbert: Former Steelers Great Weighs in on Debate
NFL Analyst Weighs in on Joe Burrow vs Justin Herbert Debate
Joe Burrow on Short List of Comeback Player of the Year Candidates
Ja'Marr Chase's Rookie of the Year Odds Continue to Drop
Film Room: Breakdown of the Bengals' Most Important Play on Offense
Zac Taylor's Coach of the Year Odds Continue to Increase
Bengals Move Up In Power Rankings Following Win Over Steelers
Zac Taylor Praises Joe Burrow's Toughness
Jonah Williams Weighs in on T.J. Watt's Block on Joe Burrow
Five Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
National Columnist Praises Bengals Following Win Over Steelers
Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Win Over the Steelers
Three Things Every Bengals Fan Can Be Thankful For This Thanksgiving
Cincinnati Bengals Players Give Back This Thanksgiving
Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Righted the Ship in Vegas
Six Takeaways From the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
Three Down Look at the Bengals' Win Over the Raiders
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals