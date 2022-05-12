Skip to main content

Report: Bengals to Open 2022 Season at Home Against AFC North Rival

Cincinnati will open the season at Paul Brown Stadium.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals will start the season at Paul Brown Stadium for a third consecutive year. 

Cincinnati will host Pittsburgh on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1 p.m. ET according to NFL Insider Malik Wright.

The Bengals swept the Steelers last season for the first time since 2009. They'll look to keep the streak alive against a Pittsburgh team that will be without star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. The veteran retired this offseason. Look for Mitch Trubisky or first round selection Kenny Pickett to be under center for the Steelers. 

Wright is also reporting that the Bengals will play in Dallas against the Cowboys in Week 2, they'll travel to Cleveland to play the Browns in Week 8 and host the Bills in Week 17. Both games against Cleveland and Buffalo are on Monday Night Football. 

The entire schedule will be released tonight at 8 p.m. ET. 

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commercial

Film Breakdown: Zachary Carter Brings Versatility to Bengals' Defense

Look: Tee Higgins Sheds Sling Following Offseason Surgery

Bengals Wide-Out Praises Rookie Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Underdogs Again: Bengals Not Favored in AFC North

Film Breakdown: Cam Taylor-Britt Brings Toughness to Bengals' Secondary

No Fluke: Bengals Out to Prove Doubters Wrong

NFL Scout Praises Bengals Cornerback Dax Hill

Mike Hilton: Jessie Bates is a "Cornerstone Piece" of Bengals' Franchise

Bengals Announce Jersey Numbers for 2022 Draft Class

Rob Gronkowski Praises Joe Burrow... Again

Film Breakdown: What Dax Hill Brings to Bengals' Defense

Get to Know All Six Bengals Draft Picks

Exclusive: Our One-on-One Sit Down With Dax Hill

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft Haul

Bengals Add Plethora of Undrafted Free Agents

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Instant Analysis: Bengals Trade Up for Toledo Safety Tycen Anderson

Instant Analysis: Bengals Take NDSU Offensive Lineman Cordell Volson

NFL Draft Analysis: Get to Know Florida Defensive Tackle Zachary Carter

Instant Analysis: Bengals Add Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt

Dax Hill Willing to Play Boundary Cornerback

Bengals Exercise Fifth-Year Option on Jonah Williams

Cornerback or Safety? Daxton Hill Wants To Be Both For Bengals

Column: The Bengals Got it Right With Daxton Hill at 31

Tee Higgins Underwent Offseason Surgery

Bengals Request to Build Temporary Practice Facility Near Paul Brown Stadium

Bengals Hire New Head Athletic Trainer

Bengals Offseason Workouts: Key Dates and Details

La'el Collins' Contract is Bargain for Bengals

Film Breakdown: Here's What La'el Collins Brings to the Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow Helped Seal the Deal With La'el Collins

Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses

Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Joe Burrow, Smile, Raiders
AllBengals Insiders+

Three Predictions for the Bengals' 2022 Schedule

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Mike Hilton on Lou Anarumo, Dax Hill and Schedule Release Day

By James Rapien4 hours ago
Jan 30, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) holds the Lamar Hunt trophy after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Cincinnati Bengals won 27-24. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals' 2022 Schedule Among the Toughest in NFL

By James RapienMay 11, 2022
Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Jonah Williams Knows Bengals' Revamped Offensive Line Must Be Much Better This Season

By James RapienMay 11, 2022
Dec 26, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton (21) reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Podcast: Mike Hilton on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' Culture

By James RapienMay 11, 2022
Larry Ogunjobi
News

Larry Ogunjobi May Have a New Home in the Near Future

By James RapienMay 10, 2022
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) dances with Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) after scoring a touchdown fourth third quarter the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Cincinnati Bengals defeated Kansas City Chiefs 27-24. Cincinnati Bengals At Kansas City Chiefs Jan 30 Afc Championship 67
News

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins Star in New Nike Commerical

By James RapienMay 10, 2022
Tom Brady
News

Tom Brady Signs Enormous Contract With Fox Sports

By James RapienMay 10, 2022