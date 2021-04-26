Analyst Says Bengals Clearly Leaning One Way in Sewell Vs Chase Debate

National Analyst Says Bengals Clearly Leaning One Way in Penei Sewell Vs Ja'Marr Chase Debate
CINCINNATI — We've been speculating about the Bengals' options in the NFL Draft for months. They have the fifth overall pick and should get their shot at Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
We're going to get our answer on Thursday night. ESPN analyst Todd McShay thinks the Bengals are going to take Sewell.
"Will it be an offensive tackle or a playmaker? Well, from what I'm hearing, the lean is to the former," McShay wrote on Monday morning. "It sounds like Oregon tackle Penei Sewell is the favorite here, followed by Kyle Pitts and LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. And the Bengals will get one of them. Ultimately, it's team owner Mike Brown's decision, and he has certainly surprised us before, but Sewell-Pitts-Chase sounds like the current plan at No. 5. Cincinnati still needs to better protect quarterback Joe Burrow, despite the addition of lineman Riley Reiff, and Sewell could team up with 2019 first-rounder Jonah Williams to form a fierce OT duo."
It would be shocking if Chase was third on the Bengals' board behind Sewell and Pitts based on what we've heard over the past few months, but anything is possible. All three prospects could be available when the Bengals are on the clock at No. 5.
Each guy will make star quarterback Joe Burrow's life easier. It's worth noting that multiple reporters that cover the Bengals believe Chase is going to be the pick.
Check out McShay's entire article here.
