Will the Bengals Fold Under Public Pressure to take Penei Sewell?

Multiple Bengals legends want the team to take Penei Sewell at No. 5

CINCINNATI — The NFL Draft is only a few days away and the Bengals have a tough decision to make at No. 5. Will they take Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts?

Multiple Bengals legends have weighed in on the debate, including Anthony Muñoz and T.J. Houshmandzadeh.

They would both take Sewell. There are also plenty of national analysts that think the Bengals should take a lineman with the fifth pick.

One former general manager thinks the Bengals should be kicked out of the NFL if they don't address their offensive line in the first round.

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase Debate

The pressure to take Sewell is mounting—at least outside the walls of Paul Brown Stadium.

Former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. discussed the pressure coaches and members of the Bengals front office are feeling ahead of the draft.

"You feel it. You discuss it, but you really have to find a way to push it aside and make decisions that aren't based on emotion or based on the public perception or really even the wishes of the fan base," Mora said in an exclusive interview with AllBengals. "You have to remember that you're the expert. You have to remember the time that you've invested in this process. The number of people that have gone out and scouted these players, the information they've accumulated. Only you in the room know what's best for your team at the deepest level. There's a lot of people that believe they know what's best for your team and some of them may have a pretty good idea, but you're the expert. You have to tune out the noise, eliminate the emotion and make the choice based upon all the facts that you know about this player or the players you're considering, about your team, the future of the team, where you want your team to go, how you want to get there and then you have to trust that and make the decision that's right for the future of your franchise."

There are insiders like Malik Wright who believe the Bengals are going to take Chase. After not signing any wide receivers in free agency and losing A.J. Green, wide-out is one of their biggest needs.

If the Bengals like the offensive line depth in this class, then they could ignore the public pressure and take Chase with the fifth pick.

The NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

