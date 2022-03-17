Skip to main content

Za'Darius Smith Not Signing With Ravens After Deal Was Reportedly Complete

The 29-year-old is still a free agent.

CINCINNATI — Za'Darius Smith isn't signing with the Ravens after all. 

The 29-year-old pass rusher was expected to sign a four-year, $35 million contract with Baltimore, but the deal is off according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Smith remains a free agent, which is good news for the Bengals. They won't have to face the two-time Pro Bowler twice a year, assuming he doesn't end up with the Browns or Steelers. 

Smith only appeared in one game due to injury in 2021, but compiled 26 sacks in his first two seasons with the Packers. 

He's considered one of the top edge rushers on the market.

