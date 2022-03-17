Za'Darius Smith Not Signing With Ravens After Deal Was Reportedly Complete
CINCINNATI — Za'Darius Smith isn't signing with the Ravens after all.
The 29-year-old pass rusher was expected to sign a four-year, $35 million contract with Baltimore, but the deal is off according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Smith remains a free agent, which is good news for the Bengals. They won't have to face the two-time Pro Bowler twice a year, assuming he doesn't end up with the Browns or Steelers.
Smith only appeared in one game due to injury in 2021, but compiled 26 sacks in his first two seasons with the Packers.
He's considered one of the top edge rushers on the market.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest free agency news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Look: Joe Burrow Appears to be Working Out With No Limitations
C.J. Uzomah Says Goodbye to Cincinnati
Top Tight Ends Signing Elsewhere as Bengals' Options Dwindle
Five Recently Released Players the Bengals Should Consider Adding
Baltimore's Deal With Moses Could Aid Bengals in Search for Right Tackle
How Bengals Could Rebuild Offensive Line Without La'el Collins
B.J. Hill Officially Signs Extension With Bengals
Dave Lapham Weighs in on Potential La'el Collins Trade
Film Breakdown: Analyzing Ted Karras' Strengths and Weaknesses
Analyzing Bengals' Best Tight End Options With C.J. Uzomah New York Bound
Film Breakdown: Alex Cappa is Huge Upgrade in Trenches for Bengals
Read More
Cincinnati Re-Signs B.J. Hill to New Contract
Bengals Add Ted Karras to Offensive Line
Here's What Alex Cappa Brings to Bengals Offensive Line
Bengals Agree to Terms With RG Alex Cappa
Bengals Tender OT Fred Johnson Ahead of Free Agency
Bills Release Daryl Williams, Veteran May Be Good Fit in Cincinnati
Bengals "Laser-Focused" on Upgrading Offensive Line
Free Agency Primer: Bengals Have Opportunity to Reach New Heights
Ryan Jensen is Returning to Tampa Bay
Bengals Considered "Team to Watch" in Potential La'el Collins Trade
Three Reasons Why Bengals Should Consider Trading for La'el Collins
Jim Breech Praises Evan McPherson, Says Joe Burrow Will Attract Free Agents
Here's What Franchise Tag Means for Jessie Bates' Future in Cincinnati
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals