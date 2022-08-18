Deshaun Watson’s Reinstatement is Contingent on one Thing

Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson will be able to return the field, as long as he completes one thing.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to be reinstated to return to the field of play this season. There is one thing certain the quarterback will have to do before playing.

Watson will have to complete an evaluation and treatment of his issues that led him into a boatload of lawsuits. A third-party behavioral expert will recommend the plan. To be reinstated Watson must be compliant with the treatment plan.

If the Browns quarterback is not compliant, it could keep him off of the field for a longer suspension. The reinstatement would be delayed and there could be further discipline. You can key in the Browns making sure their quarterback does what’s needed to see the field in November.

