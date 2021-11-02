NFL Trade Rumor: Falcons Weapon to Packers?

Atlanta Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst is reportedly being targeted by the Green Bay Packers for an NFL Trade deadline move.

The NFL Trade Deadline is Tuesday afternoon, and the Atlanta Falcons could be moving tight end Hayden Hurst.

Jeremy Fowler reported on Twitter that the Green Bay Packers are doing due diligence on making a move for a tight end. The Falcons' Hurst is one of the prospective targets.

The Packers lost tight end Robert Tonyan to an ACL tear in their victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday and are looking for a replacement.

Hurst's is due to be a free agent after this year after the Falcons declined the option year on his rookie contract.

Despite a tight end heavy scheme from head coach Arthur Smith, Hurst has seen his production decline in 2021. He has just 18 catches for 142 yards and a touchdown on the season.

Hurst had 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, his first year with the Falcons.

Hurst's reduction in production can partially be explained by the emergence of rookie phenom Kyle Pitts at tight end, but Pitts lines up as a wide receiver in a lot of sets, and starting wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage have combined for just 40 catches for 376 yards on the season.

With Ridley stepping away from football for the foreseeable future, Atlanta isn't in position to be selling some of its main offensive weapons. But the Falcons look to lose Hurst after the season and getting a draft pick in return will be crucial in an Atlanta rebuild considering the lack of salary cap space available in 2022.

The Falcons have just $14.9 million in salary cap space available next year, placing them 25th in the NFL in available cap space according to Spotrac.