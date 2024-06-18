Seattle Seahawks 90-Man Roundup: Can Mike Morris Carve Out Rotational DL Role?
With OTAs wrapping up across the NFL, the Seattle Seahawks will open training camp at the VMAC in just under two months, officially ushering in the first season under new coach Mike Macdonald.
In preparation for the new incoming season, we’ll be detailing every member of the Seahawks 90-man roster over the next several weeks, diving into scheme fits, exploring best- and worst-case scenarios and predicting what to expect from each player entering the 2024 campaign.
After losing nearly his entire rookie season to a shoulder injury, will Mike Morris contribute to a deep Seahawks defensive line rotation in 2024?
Background
Morris was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports out of American Heritage High School in Delray Beach, Florida, where he had 173 tackles, 56 tackles for loss and nine sacks over his final two prep seasons. Committing to Michigan in 2018, Morris saw his first game action in 2020 as a sophomore and appeared in 13 games as a junior in 2021 — playing under now-Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald in the latter season, who was Michigan’s defensive coordinator at the time. Morris’ breakout season came as a senior in 2022 when he piled up 11 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and a forced fumble. Despite the big numbers in the backfield, Morris had just 23 combined tackles, which hurt his draft stock in addition to poor athletic testing. Seattle selected Morris in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft and he made the Seahawks’ initial 53-man roster. However, after recording three tackles in Seattle’s Week 1 game versus the Rams, a shoulder injury Morris sustained in the preseason became worse and he was sidelined for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery.
Scheme Fit
Like many of Seattle’s defensive linemen, Morris has a versatile skill set and build and displayed the most potential as a quality run defender on the edge. At 6-6, 295 pounds, he was utilized almost exclusively inside the tackles in his lone game appearance last season with Seattle. However, at Michigan in 2022, about 91 percent of Morris’ snaps came as an edge rusher, per Pro Football Focus, oftentimes in a two-point stance. That ability doesn’t make Morris unique among the Seahawks’ personnel, but it does help him fit the scheme well.
Best Case Scenario
With connections to Macdonald, a healthy shoulder, and clear upside displayed in training camp, Morris is viewed as a quality rotational player who specializes in overpowering offensive tackles and setting the edge in run defense. Morris is deployed as a run-stuffing big end who can rush the passer in a pinch and slide out wider if needed. This role allows him to play 200 to 300 snaps in 2024.
Worst Case Scenario
Morris’ shoulder issue lingers, and he misses more time or appears to not be a risky roster designation. In another scenario, Morris is healthy, but the incredible depth and versatility of Seattle’s defensive line has outpaced his development as a prospective contributor. Relying on his power at Michigan, Morris is unable to set the edge as effectively in a regular NFL workload and he is cut after the preseason but retained on the practice squad.
What to Expect in 2024
Unknowns remain with Morris because of his season-ending injury last season, as is the case with all players who endure surgery serious enough to sideline them that long. However, Morris seems to be a solid fit for Macdonald’s defense and is one of just a few Seahawks defensive linemen that specializes in stopping the run. That makes his skill set more appealing, especially on the edge, where Seattle’s rushers struggled to defend that phase of the game last season. Even if he is utilized more on the inside of the line, Morris’ bull rush was his premier move at Michigan.
As long as Morris’ injury is behind him and he isn’t significantly outplayed in training camp, he should be a shoo-in to at least make the 53-man roster. From there, Macdonald’s opinion on Morris’ best fit and versatility will be a huge factor in how often he sees the field, as the interior defensive line is even deeper than the outside. Morris’ best shot to see regular snaps would likely be as a rotational big end, and that’s well within his abilities if he remains healthy.
