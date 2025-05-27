Washington Wizards Predicted to Land Georgetown Star in NBA Draft
The Washington Wizards are predicted to draft Georgetown star Thomas Sorber with the 18th overall pick in ClutchPoints' latest mock draft.
Sorber had a good freshman season at Georgetown, earning Big East All-Freshman and All-Big East honors.
The 19-year-old averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.5 steals, and two blocks per contest. He shot 53.2 percent from the field and 16.2 percent from three.
Sorber is a versatile big who is an effective short-roll passer, a valuable skill at the NBA level.
Sorber's draft stock rose at the NBA Draft Combine. He was measured at 6'9" without shoes, but his wingspan at 7'6" stood out to teams.
Sorber's length would fit well alongside their number two overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Alex Sarr, in the frontcourt for the Wizards.
Sorber projects to be a quality rim protector, rebounder, and lob threat at the next level. He currently prototypes as a traditional big, but if he can improve his three-point shot, he could become a complete player.
The former Georgetown star may not be the flashiest player in the draft, but he could be a reliable big man for years to come.
