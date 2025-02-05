Bayern Munich vs Werder Bremen: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Bayern Munich will take on Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga on February 7. The team is coming off a full week's rest after no midweek game in the DFB-Pokal.
Bayern has faced Werder Bremen a lot in the Bundesliga, with the Bavarians coming out on top more often, including some big wins.
Let's revisit five classic Bundesliga matches between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen ahead of this weekend's game.
December 7, 2013: Werder Bremen 0-7 Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich hit Werder Bremen for seven in the 2013/14 Bundesliga season at the Weser Stadium.
Bayern led 3-0 at halftime, thanks to an own goal by Assani Lukimya in the 21st minute. Daniel van Buyten and Franck Ribery added further goals, and the floodgates well and truly opened after the break.
Mario Mandzukic and Thomas Muller made it 5-0 before Ribery notched his second of the game. Mario Gotze completed the route in stoppage time.
January 21, 2018: Bayern Munich 4-2 Werder Bremen
Two goals in the final 15 minutes secured a home win for the Bavarian side, who faced Bremen in a challenging game.
The home team fell behind when Jerome Gondorf scored from a Max Kruse assist in the 25th minute. Werder tried to hold on to the lead going into the half. However, Thomas Muller leveled four minutes before the break.
Robert Lewandowski put Bayern in front before Niklas Sule put the ball into his net to level the game again. Muller and Lewandowski completed their braces to give Bayern a hard-fought win at the Allianz Arena.
May 8, 2004: Bayern Munich 1-3 Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen stunned the Bayern crowd with three first-half goals in the 2023/04 end-of-season encounter, ending any hope of the Bavarian side pipping Werder to the Bundesliga title.
Three goals in 16 minutes from Ivan Klasnic, Johan Micou, and Aiton gave Bremen a 3-0 first-half lead in front of 65,000 shocked fans at the Allianz Arena.
Roy Makaay pulled one back in the 56th minute. However, that was as good as it got for Bayern Munich, who watched as Bremen celebrated securing their fourth Bundesliga title.
November 8, 2022: Bayern Munich 6-1 Werder Bremen
A Serge Gnabry hat-trick gave Bayern Munich another one-sided win at the Allianz Arena.
Just 10 minutes into the game, both teams had scored. First, Jamal Musiala for Bayern, with Anthony Jung equalizing. The rest of the game didn't continue in the same competative nature. A brace from Gnabry, and a Leon Goretzka strike made it 4-1 before halftime.
Gnabry completed his hat-trick (82'), with Mathys Tel making it six just two minutes later. It could have been worse for Werder, as Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting missed a first-half penalty.
September 20, 2008: Bayern Munich 2-5 Werder Bremen
Werder Bremen inflicted the heaviest defeat on Bayern Munich in this head-to-head match, scoring five goals from five shots on target.
Marco Rosenberg and Naldo gave the visitors the lead at halftime. It was 4-0 on the hour mark, with Mesut Ozil and Claudio Pizarro scoring. The home crowd began to leave in droves when Rosenberg scored his second to make it five.
Bayern substitute Tim Borowski grabbed two late goals to make the score a tad respectable, but the damage had already been done.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Ange Postecoglou Explains Why Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel Chose Tottenham Move
Bayern Munich Legend Slams Club Over Mathys Tel Treatment After Forward Joins Spurs
Alphonso Davies Signs Long-Term Bayern Munich Contract Ending Real Madrid's Pursuit
Bayern Munich Legend Uli Hoeneß Names One German Player As A Dream Signing For The Club