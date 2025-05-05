How Bayern Munich's Players Celebrated Winning The Bundesliga
Bayern Munich celebrated winning the Bundesliga title on Sunday night after Bayer Leverkusen's dropped points away at Freiburg put the nail in the coffin of their title defence.
The Bavarians could have won the title by beating RB Leipzig on Saturday, and there were plans in place to immediately fly to Ibiza for a party, but the late equalizer from RB Leipzig meant that the club cancelled those plans. They could not risk being in Ibiza and Leverkusen then winning and postponing the festivities for another week.
Leverkusen did not win as it panned out, and new plans were quickly formed for a party in Munich. It was a party that burned slowly, though. As BILD details, the restaurant of choice was Käfer. At the start of Leverkusen's match, just three players were there: Joshua Kimmich, Eric Dier, and Serge Gnabry.
Shortly afterward, Harry Kane and coach Vincent Kompany arrived. Some staff members were also there, whilst Kimmich cheekily told a reporter he would like Leverkusen to win, presumably so that Bayern could win the title this weekend at home against Borussia Monchengladbach and have a more traditional celebration on the pitch.
Even by the end of the match, just four Bayern players, the coach and some staff are there partying. As the evening progresses, Daniel Peretz, Jamal Musiala and Leon Goretzka arrive, and then more and more players come throughout the night until it is a big party.
Ines-Sarah Laimer was the first of the women's players to arrive, and Harry Kane's wife, Katie, also made an appearance. It was not quite the orchestrated trip to Ibiza that the players may have wanted, but there was plenty of singing and shouting regardless.
