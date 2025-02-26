VfB Stuttgart vs Bayern Munich: 5 Classic Bundesliga Matches
Bayern Munich will face VfB Stuttgart on Friday, February 28, looking to extend its lead at the top of the Bundesliga standings.
The Bavarians have faced Die Schwaben more times than any other German team and recorded the most wins against any team.
Let's revisit five classic Bundesliga matches between Bayern Munich and VfB Stuttgart ahead of this weekend's game.
December 14, 2021: VfB Stuttgart 0-5 Bayern Munich
Serge Gnabry had one of his best games in a Bayern Munich jersey, being involved in all five goals against VfB Stuttgart.
It took 40 minutes for the first goal at an empty MHPArena due to COVID regulations. Gnabry scoring from a Leroy Sane assist. The forward got his second eight minutes into the second half.
Gnabry then assisted two Robert Lewandowski goals within three minutes (69' & 72'). He completed his hat-trick two minutes later, firing past goalkeeper Florian Müller.
December 19, 2010: VfB Stuttgart 3-5 Bayern Munich
An eight-goal thriller at the MHPArena resulted in three points for Bayern Munich, holding off a Stuttgart fightback.
Bayern were 3-0 up before halftime thanks to goals from Mario Gomez (31'), Thomas Müller (36'), and Franck Ribery (43'). Stuttgart pulled one back through Martin Harnik (50') before Gomez completed his hat-trick (52' & 54') four minutes after the goal.
The home team looked to start a comeback, with goals from Harnick (64') and a stick from Christian Gentner six minutes later. However, Bayern held on to a vital three points.
May 12, 2018: Bayern Munich 1-4 VfB Stuttgart
Bayern lost the final game of the 2017/18 Bundesliga season empathically to Stuttgart. However, the league title was already won.
Daniel Ginczek opened the scoring for the visitors, assisted by Anastasios Donis. The Bavarian side equalized thanks to Corentin Tolisso. However, Stuttgart took the lead before halftime with an incredible solo goal from Donis.
The away team had put the result beyond doubt inside 10 minutes of the second half. A header from Chadrac Akolo (52') and Ginczek (55') added his second of the game.
May 8, 2022: Bayern Munich 2-2 VfB Stuttgart
The penultimate game of the 2021/22 season saw the two teams share the points. It was a crucial point, helping save Stuttgart from relegation.
Tiago Tomás gave the relegation-threatened side a 1-0 lead after eight minutes. However, they were behind before halftime, goals from Serge Gnabry (35') and Thomas Müller (44').
Stuttgart was back on level terms with a header from striker Sasa Kalajdzic (52'). They held on despite a barrage of pressure for a vital point. Bayern forward Kingsley Coman was sent off late on for violent conduct.
Sepetember 2, 2012: Bayern Munich 6-1 VfB Stuttgart
Bayern Munich hit Stuttgart for six at the Allianz Arena, with Thomas Müller in fine form for the Bavarian side.
The away team took the lead, Martin Harnik scoring after 25 minutes. That irritated Bayern, who scored three goals before halftime. Müller (32'), Toni Kroos (32'), and Luiz Gustavo, (43'), with the goals.
Two minutes into the second half, Mario Mandžukić made it 4-1, thanks to an assist from Müller. Two minutes later, Mandžukić turned provider for the German forward. Müller grabbed his second game assist, providing the cross for Bastian Schweinsteiger to head home.
The Latest Bayern Munich News:
Lothar Matthaus Names $40 million Borussia Dortmund Star That Bayern Munich Should Sign
Max Eberl Speaks On Leroy Sane, Joshua Kimmich, And Eric Dier’s Contract Situation At Bayern Munich
Vincent Kompany Comments on Bayern Munich's Brand Opportunity At The FIFA Club World Cup In The United States